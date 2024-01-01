MagazineBuy Print

Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool

Jena and Manu are new additions in the list announced by AIU for the first quarter of 2024, indicating the rise of Indian javelin throwers at the world stage.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 16:26 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Kishore Jena in action.
FILE PHOTO: Kishore Jena in action. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ritu Raj Konwar
infoIcon

Asian Games silver medallist javelin thrower Kishore Jena and D P Manu have joined Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) of Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the global track and field anti-doping watchdog.

Chopra, who is also the reigning world champion and Asian Games gold medallist, has been there in the RTP for some time but Jena and Manu were new additions in the list announced by AIU for the first quarter of 2024, indicating the rise of Indian javelin throwers at the world stage.

Jena had finished fifth in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where Chopra won gold. Manu had finished sixth. Three Indians had finished in the top six of the javelin throw final in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, a record in itself.

Altogether, seven Indians are currently in the RTP of the AIU. Star 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, woman javelin thrower Annu Rani and long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin are the other Indians in the list.

ALSO READ | Best Moments of 2023 in Sports: Kohli’s record-breaking 50 ODI centuries, Neeraj-Jena show at Asian Games

Athletes included in the RTP are required to file “whereabouts” information on a quarterly basis, like home address, email address, phone number, training location, competition schedules and locations.

The athletes are also required to furnish a 60-minute time slot for each day where they will be available and accessible for testing. Failure to be present at the pre-designated slot will attract a “missed test”.

Failure to file these information will constitute a “whereabouts failure”. Three such failures or missed tests combined in a 12-month period will constitute an anti-doping rule violation and may attract a two-year suspension.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
