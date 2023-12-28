Best Moments of 2023 in Sports: Kohli’s record-breaking 50 ODI centuries, Neeraj-Jena show at Asian Games

Across multiple spectacles like Asian Games and the ODI World Cup, sporting highs came in abundance for India in 2023.

Sportstar takes you through the biggest moments of the year:

June 12: Sunil Chhetri had 91 goals to his name when India side faced Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup. His 92nd breach of the net, though, in the same match, warranted a special celebration from the talismanic striker. Tucking the ball into his jersey, Chhetri blew kisses to his wife in the stands to share the news of the couple’s impending parenthood.

August 25: H.S. Prannoy was asked to pip not one but two World Champions to make a space for himself among India’s badminton elite. The paddler got past 2021 champion Kean Yew Loh in the pre-quarterfinal to set up a contest with defending champion and World No. 1 Victor Axelsen. With the odds stacked against him, Prannoy matched the Dane at every step of the 68-minute thriller, to turn a deficit and book a Worlds bronze medal — only the fifth Indian to manage the feat.

October 1: Even when Jyothi Yarraji crossed the finish line in third place in the Asian Games women’s 100m hurdles final, her fate hung in the air. Moments earlier, the Indian sprinter had been disqualified for a false start. The offender, evidently, was China’s Yu Wanni in the lane adjacent to Yarraji. But the 24-year-old stood her ground and competed, subject to a review. The results were ratified later with Yanni, who finished second, getting disqualified and Yarraji getting promoted a spot.

Officials speak to China’s Yanni Wu following a false start in the women’s 100m hurdles final as India’s Jyothi Yarraji looks on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

October 4: The Asian Games javelin final was supposed to be a tug-of-war between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem. Less than a month ago, the duo secured one-two at the World Championships in Budapest. But with the Pakistani pulling out with an injury, Neeraj was expected to stroll his way to a second-straight gold. Kishore Jena had other plans. With all attention on Chopra being asked to re-take his first throw, Jena quietly came to the fore by landing the javelin at 86.77m on his third attempt, overtaking Chopra. He went even better on the next throw, recording a massive 87.54m. The Olympic champion managed to dig in and pull out an 88.88m attempt to take gold, but the home stretch of that final was a tale of two Indians pushing each other.

November 15: As Virat Kohli scampered through for the second run in the 42nd over of India’s innings against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal, he leapt up, punching the air. Later, he hobbled over and sank down on his knees. The Wankhede, though, was up on its feet. The camera panned on Sachin Tendulkar, whose record of 49 One-Day International centuries Kohli had just bettered, applauding. Kohli fittingly bowed down in front of the Little Master. The coronation was complete.

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his 50th century, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

November 28: Para-archer Sheetal Devi made headlines when she shot her way to three medals at the Asian Para Games. The 16-year-old, suffering from a disorder causing underdeveloped limbs, learned to use a bow and arrow using her feet only two years ago. Videos of her mounting the bow and using her right foot and chin to steady the equipment before shooting perfect 10s went viral. In November, Sheetal secured the World No. 1 spot in open compound.