Kerley dominates, Jefferson stuns 100m U.S. finals

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley won the men's 100 metres at the U.S. championships in a dominant 9.77 seconds on Friday, with Melissa Jefferson stunning the women's field in a scorching, wind-aided 10.69.

Kerley punched his ticket to the world championships in dominant fashion, exploding down the stretch at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field, with Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell finishing second and third, respectively, in 9.85 and 9.88.

"It's all about pacing and training and stuff and continuing to do what I've got to do," said Kerley, who earlier in the day produced a world-leading 9.76 in the semi-final race.

The final was a moment of sweet redemption for Bracy, who fell short of making the Tokyo team a year ago at the U.S. Olympic trials at the same track.

"To go through the rounds and make the team, my first world championship team ever, is a blessing," he said.

World champion Christian Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules, did not run in the final and has a wildcard entry for the worlds.

Jefferson finished three hundredths of a second ahead of favourite Aleia Hobbs in the women's race, a remarkable rebound from her disappointing eighth-place finish at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships earlier this month.

"I'm a firm believer in my faith," said Jefferson, the indoor 60 metres collegiate champion. "Had I done good at NCAAs I might not have been standing here right now so I'm grateful."

Twanisha Terry finished third in 10.74.

The top three finishers in Eugene, who meet certain qualifying standards, and reigning global title-holders advance to the first world championships to be held in the United States at the same track, starting on July 15.

World record-holder and Tokyo gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin clobbered her 400 metres hurdles semi-final heat in 52.90, more than two seconds ahead of her competitors.

"Felt great," she said. "I've just been praying that God would really show me how to run free and have fun and I really can just only credit it to him. It's been a great season."

Tokyo Olympian Anna Cockrell and Rio bronze medallist Ashley Spencer also advanced, while reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad was absent due to injury.

World record-holder and Tokyo silver medallist Kendra Harrison had the second-fastest performance in the women's 100 metres hurdles (12.47), behind 25-year-old Alaysha Johnson (12.41). Defending champion Nia Ali also advanced after finishing second in her heat.

Olympic and world silver medallist Rai Benjamin was the fastest across the men's 400 metres hurdles preliminary heats in 48.41.

Emma Coburn, who finished second on the podium at the 2019 worlds, and Tokyo silver medallist Courtney Frerichs advanced in the 3,000 metres steeplechase.