Athletics

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto wins men’s London Marathon

Without home favourite Mo Farah, who withdrew with a hip injury, and Kipchoge absent after smashing his own marathon record in Berlin last week, the other big names fell away in the latter stages of the men’s race.

Reuters
02 October, 2022 17:51 IST
02 October, 2022 17:51 IST
(L-R) Second placed Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia, first placed Amos Kipruto of Kenya and third placed Bashir Abdi of Belgium pose for a photo after the Elite Men’s Marathon during the 2022 TCS London Marathon on October 02, 2022 in London, England.

(L-R) Second placed Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia, first placed Amos Kipruto of Kenya and third placed Bashir Abdi of Belgium pose for a photo after the Elite Men’s Marathon during the 2022 TCS London Marathon on October 02, 2022 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Without home favourite Mo Farah, who withdrew with a hip injury, and Kipchoge absent after smashing his own marathon record in Berlin last week, the other big names fell away in the latter stages of the men’s race.

Kenyan Amos Kipruto won his first London Marathon title on Sunday.

Kipruto made a move with five kilometres left and finished in two hours four minutes and 39 seconds to take his first marathon title after coming second to world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in Japan in March.

Without home favourite Mo Farah, who withdrew with a hip injury, and Kipchoge absent after smashing his own marathon record in Berlin last week, the other big names fell away in the latter stages of the men’s race.

Also Read
Ethiopia’s Yehualaw storms to London Marathon win in style

Veteran Kenenisa Bekele, the second fastest marathoner of all time and one of the greatest distance runners in history, dropped off the leading group as did last year’s champion, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma.

Kipruto’s title on debut in London never looked in doubt after that as he crossed the line well ahead of Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase in second followed by Somali-born Belgian Bashir Abdi in third. Bekele dug deep to finish fifth.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us