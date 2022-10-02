Kenya’s Amos Kipruto wins men’s London Marathon

Kenyan Amos Kipruto won his first London Marathon title on Sunday.

Kipruto made a move with five kilometres left and finished in two hours four minutes and 39 seconds to take his first marathon title after coming second to world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in Japan in March.

Without home favourite Mo Farah, who withdrew with a hip injury, and Kipchoge absent after smashing his own marathon record in Berlin last week, the other big names fell away in the latter stages of the men’s race.

Veteran Kenenisa Bekele, the second fastest marathoner of all time and one of the greatest distance runners in history, dropped off the leading group as did last year’s champion, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma.

Kipruto’s title on debut in London never looked in doubt after that as he crossed the line well ahead of Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase in second followed by Somali-born Belgian Bashir Abdi in third. Bekele dug deep to finish fifth.