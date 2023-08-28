MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Moraa beats favourites Hodgkinson, Mu for 800m gold

Moraa stayed on Mu’s shoulder throughout and delivered her trademark final 100 metres burst to move past the American to triumph in a personal best 1:56.03s.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 02:51 IST , BUDAPEST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
From left: Silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, Gold medalist Mary Moraa of Kenya, and Bronze medalist Athing Mu of the United States, after the women’s 800m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
From left: Silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, Gold medalist Mary Moraa of Kenya, and Bronze medalist Athing Mu of the United States, after the women’s 800m final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Mary Moraa of Kenya delivered a storming finish to win the world 800 metres gold on Sunday, proving too good on the final straight for race favourites Keely Hodgkinson and Athing Mu in a reshuffle of the medals from last year.

Olympic and defending champion Mu, 21, set the pace from the gun but, having barely run the distance this season, was never able to open a gap.

Moraa stayed on her shoulder throughout and delivered her trademark final 100 metres burst to move past the American to triumph in a personal best 1:56.03s, leaping and punching the air in celebration as she crossed the line.

Hodgkinson, just as she did in Eugene, tried to find a way through on the inside but though this time she got past Mu, was outsprinted by Moraa and had to settle for a second successive silver in 1:56.34s. She also got silver, behind Mu at the Tokyo Olympics and behind Moraa in last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Mu, whose participation had been in doubt until a few weeks before the championships as she flirted with the 1,500 metres took bronze in 1:56.61s.

“After bronze last year I wanted to improve and I have,” Moraa said. “Everyone in the final was so fast I knew I would have to have a fast finish. I came from a long way behind but I managed to do it.”

“Another podium, another medal,” said Hodgkinson, the European champion. “It’s not gold but it’s not bronze.

“I did think I would get through on the inside but the line came a bit quicker than I thought.

“I was really up for it, I really believed I was going to win. It was a different order this year, it might be again next year. In Olympic year everyone brings even more of their A game. All I can do is aim for gold again. One of these days I will get the top spot.”

Mu said: “I came here to Budapest with no big expectations and now I am really grateful for this wonderful bronze medal.

“I wanted to slow the pace a little bit since I knew it would be a killer finish. Once I was overtaken from that point I just wanted to finish on the podium.”

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
