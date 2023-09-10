MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mo Farah caps competitive career with fourth-place finish at Great North Run

Wearing a bib that read “Sir Mo,” the six-times Great North Run winner crossed in one hour, three minutes and 28 seconds.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 16:51 IST , NEWCASTLE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Britain’s Mo Farah finished fourth at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday.
Britain’s Mo Farah finished fourth at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Mo Farah finished fourth at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Britain’s Mo Farah finished fourth at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday in what the distance running great said would be his final competitive race.

Wearing a bib that read “Sir Mo,” the six-times Great North Run winner crossed in one hour, three minutes and 28 seconds, high-fiving dozens of people lining the route down the home straight.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola, the 2022 world marathon champion, won in 59:58 to erase his disappointing marathon at the worlds last month in Budapest where he did not finish.

Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race in 1:06.45.

The 40-year-old Farah is a six-times world champion and four times Olympic champion. He raced to gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m in both the 2013 and 2015 world championships and repeated the golden double at both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.

Related Topics

Mo Farah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Rain stops play; Rahul, Kohli at crease - IND vs PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK puts IND into bat; Match interrupted due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mo Farah caps competitive career with fourth-place finish at Great North Run
    Reuters
  5. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, LBN 0-0 IND, Kings Cup 2023 updates: Match goalless at the break; Both teams with chances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Mo Farah caps competitive career with fourth-place finish at Great North Run
    Reuters
  2. Kenya’s Ngetich breaks women-only 10km world record in Brasov
    Reuters
  3. Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
    AP
  4. Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo’s 200m world record in Brussels
    Reuters
  5. World Championships Diaries: The Jumpers Slippery Curse
    Manisha Malhotra
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Rain stops play; Rahul, Kohli at crease - IND vs PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK puts IND into bat; Match interrupted due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mo Farah caps competitive career with fourth-place finish at Great North Run
    Reuters
  5. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, LBN 0-0 IND, Kings Cup 2023 updates: Match goalless at the break; Both teams with chances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment