Mo Farah caps competitive career with fourth-place finish at Great North Run

Britain’s Mo Farah finished fourth at the Great North Run half-marathon in Newcastle on Sunday in what the distance running great said would be his final competitive race.

Wearing a bib that read “Sir Mo,” the six-times Great North Run winner crossed in one hour, three minutes and 28 seconds, high-fiving dozens of people lining the route down the home straight.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola, the 2022 world marathon champion, won in 59:58 to erase his disappointing marathon at the worlds last month in Budapest where he did not finish.

Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race in 1:06.45.

The 40-year-old Farah is a six-times world champion and four times Olympic champion. He raced to gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m in both the 2013 and 2015 world championships and repeated the golden double at both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.