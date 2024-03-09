MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final

National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan on Saturday became the first Indian to qualify for the final of the men’s one mile event in the NCAA Championships of the United States.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 17:28 IST , New Delh - 2 MINS READ

PTI
(File Photo) Parvej Khan(568) in action.
(File Photo) Parvej Khan(568) in action. | Photo Credit: V V KRISHNAN
infoIcon

(File Photo) Parvej Khan(568) in action. | Photo Credit: V V KRISHNAN

National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan on Saturday became the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships of the United States, one of the most competitive collegiate competition in the world, as he made the grade in men’s one mile event in Boston.

Khan clocked 3 minutes 57.126 seconds to finish third in the one mile preliminary run and make it to the final in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The 19-year-old was representing University of Florida as he earned a college scholarship there last year.

The 19-year-old Khan, who belongs to a farming family in Mewat region in Haryana, had won the 1500m gold in the 2022 National Games with a new personal best of 3.40.89 in Gandhinagar.

READ | India will target 30 medals in Paris Paralympics: new PCI president Jhajharia

One mile run though is not popular among Indian athletes and is not in the Olympic and World Championships programme.

Three Indians -- Tejaswin Shankar (2018 and 2022 in high jump), Mohinder Singh Gill (triple jump) and Vikas Gowda (2006 in discus throw) -- have all won gold at the NCAA championships.

Khan won the 800m gold at the U-16 Nationals in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, in 2019, took bronze over the same distance at the Khelo India Youth Games (U-18) the next year before winning his first senior race -- the 1500m at the National Open Championships in Warrangal in 2021.

He bagged a 1500m silver National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai in 2022 and won a gold over the same distance in the National Open in Bengaluru in the same year.

Related Topics

NCAA athletics championships /

NCAA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final
    PTI
  2. “We need to hear the players” - Rahul Dravid backs domestic players scrutiny over less gap between Ranji matches
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Anderson setting a bar that no one else will achieve: Glenn McGrath
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. India will target 30 medals in Paris Paralympics: new PCI president Jhajharia
    PTI
  5. Dravid on BCCI’s financial incentives for Test cricketers: It is a reward, not an incentive
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final
    PTI
  2. Vithya was expelled from Reliance Centre, says chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair
    Stan Rayan
  3. From Mewat in Haryana to Gainesville in Florida, Parvej Khan’s journey to the NCAA finals
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Charlton shines, Duplantis reigns supreme at world indoors
    AFP
  5. World Indoor Championships 2024: LaFond flies to Dominica’s first world athletics gold medal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for NCAA track event final
    PTI
  2. “We need to hear the players” - Rahul Dravid backs domestic players scrutiny over less gap between Ranji matches
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Anderson setting a bar that no one else will achieve: Glenn McGrath
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. India will target 30 medals in Paris Paralympics: new PCI president Jhajharia
    PTI
  5. Dravid on BCCI’s financial incentives for Test cricketers: It is a reward, not an incentive
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment