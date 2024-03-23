MagazineBuy Print

Kartik, Gulveer in AFI’s six-member team for World Cross Country C’ships

AFI has named Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar in a six-member team to represent the country at the prestigious World Cross Country Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 18:30 IST , New Delhi

PTI
Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar.
Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar. | Photo Credit: PTI
Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Athletics Federation of India has named Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar in a six-member team to represent the country at the prestigious World Cross Country Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30.

The team includes top-notch athletes, including Asian Games medallists and national champions.

The likes of Kartik Kumar, the Asian Games 10,000m silver medallist, along with bronze medallist Gulveer Singh and national champion Hemraj Gujjar will compete in the men’s section.

Gulveer recently broke a 16-year-old national record in the men’s 10,000m race event.

The 25-year-old clocked 27.41.81s to better the earlier national mark of 28:02.89s by over 20 seconds which was created by Surendra Singh in 2008.

But his effort failed to earn him an Olympic quota as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.

Among women, national champion Ankita, Seema and Anjali Kumari, will be part of the contingent.

