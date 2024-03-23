The Athletics Federation of India has named Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar in a six-member team to represent the country at the prestigious World Cross Country Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia on March 30.
The team includes top-notch athletes, including Asian Games medallists and national champions.
The likes of Kartik Kumar, the Asian Games 10,000m silver medallist, along with bronze medallist Gulveer Singh and national champion Hemraj Gujjar will compete in the men’s section.
READ | British ultrarunner Paris becomes first woman to complete 100-mile Barkley Marathons
Gulveer recently broke a 16-year-old national record in the men’s 10,000m race event.
The 25-year-old clocked 27.41.81s to better the earlier national mark of 28:02.89s by over 20 seconds which was created by Surendra Singh in 2008.
But his effort failed to earn him an Olympic quota as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.
Among women, national champion Ankita, Seema and Anjali Kumari, will be part of the contingent.
Latest on Sportstar
- KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 pm, playing XI, squad, info as Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Kartik, Gulveer in AFI’s six-member team for World Cross Country C’ships
- PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: Kuldeep removes Prabhsimran; Punjab Kings 87/3 vs Delhi Capitals
- Shaharyar Khan, a vehement promoter of India-Pakistan cricket, bids adieu
- KKR vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss in Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE