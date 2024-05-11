MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Inter-State Athletics Championships compulsory for all athletes barring some exceptions: AFI

The National inter-state meet which will be held at Panchkula from June 27 to 30 will be the last domestic competition for the athletes to qualify for the Olympics.

Published : May 11, 2024 20:45 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will be held at Panchkula from June 27 to 30.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will be held at Panchkula from June 27 to 30. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will be held at Panchkula from June 27 to 30. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said that the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships at Panchkula from June 27 to 30 will be a mandatory event for all the athletes barring some exceptions, including World and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra who will compete in Europe closer to the Paris Olympics.

The inter-state meet will be the last domestic competition for the athletes to qualify for the Olympics.

“The last date to qualify for the Paris Olympics is June 30. Suppose we have four javelin throwers who have qualified, but we can only send three. It is mandatory to participate in Panchkula to prove themselves,” chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Federation Cup 2024: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra as athletes look for final push before Paris Olympics

But the AFI may consider some exceptions for world standard athletes like Chopra, said Radhakrishnan.

As race walking has been scrapped at the inter-state meet considering the fact that conditions would be hot and humid at Panchkula around that time, Radhakrishnan said the race walkers who qualified for Paris Olympics wanted more time to recover from the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships held in Antalya on April 21.

“There is an event in Slovakia in June. It is in the planning stage and is not approved yet that walkers will compete in that and we will have selection from that,” said Radhakrishnan.

Five male race walkers have achieved Olympic qualification time, but only three will be selected.

Related stories

Related Topics

Neeraj Chopra /

National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders vs Mumbai Indians to be 16-over game; Toss at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Inter-State Athletics Championships compulsory for all athletes barring some exceptions: AFI
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. IPL 2024: Ponting praises Axar Patel’s understanding of the game ahead of IPL captaincy debut against RCB
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Pant’s absence casts shadow as Delhi Capitals clash with resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. National Inter-State Athletics Championships compulsory for all athletes barring some exceptions: AFI
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Don’t underestimate Kishore Jena, he was little nervous in Doha, says India chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Federation Cup 2024: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra as athletes look for final push before Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Neeraj Chopra satisfied with performance but not happy with effort after season best throw at Doha Diamond League
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. France’s Periault clinches gold at Yokohoma World Triathlon C’ship Series to secure Paris 2024 Olympic berth
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knights Riders vs Mumbai Indians to be 16-over game; Toss at 9 PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Inter-State Athletics Championships compulsory for all athletes barring some exceptions: AFI
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. IPL 2024: Ponting praises Axar Patel’s understanding of the game ahead of IPL captaincy debut against RCB
    N. Sudarshan
  5. RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Pant’s absence casts shadow as Delhi Capitals clash with resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment