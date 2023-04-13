Neeraj Chopra to resume Diamond League defence in Doha

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion, will launch his title defence in the Doha meeting of the Diamond League Series on May 5. Chopra will be joined by world champion Anderson Peters of Granada and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic in a much-anticipated clash.

“My goal for this summer is the World Championships, alongside the Asian Games and the defence of my Wanda Diamond League title. I’m also getting closer to the 90m mark, so it would mean a lot for me to break that barrier,” the Indian athlete told the World Athletics.

Worlds silver medallist Chopra, who improved his personal best by almost two metres with a throw of 89.94m at last year’s BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, was crowned the Diamond League champion in 2022.

The 25-year-old, however, missed the Doha leg of the Diamond League last year. The upcoming event will present athletics fans with a javelin spectacle with Peters, the winner at 93.07m (Personal Best) at the last meeting in Doha, going head to head against Chopra, who is aspiring to achieve his first 90m throw in the new season, and Vadlejch, the European Championships runner-up and bronze medallist at the Eugene World Athletics Championships.

Vadlejch, too, recorded his PB in the Doha leg, throwing 90.88m in his first attempt.

The top three will be accompanied by European champion Julian Weber of Germany, who finished fourth at the Olympic and World Championships, Keshorn Walcott and Julius Yego to make the field super competitive.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai meeting of the Diamond League has been cancelled.