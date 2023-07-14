MagazineBuy Print

Sachin Khilari sets new Asian record en route to gold at Para Athletics World C’ships

Sachin, won gold in shotput and set a new Asian record with his best throw of 16.21m. Sumit Antil scripted a world record in the F64 javelin throw with a best attempt of 70.83m.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 20:23 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari bagged India’s eighth quota for next year’s Paralympics after clinching the gold medal in the men’s shot put F46 event at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris on Friday.

It was a double celebration for Sachin, who also set a new Asian record with his best throw of 16.21m.

USA’s Joshua Cinnamo fell short of Sachin by just 0.21m and took home the silver, while South Africa’s Kerwin Noemdo won the bronze with an effort of 15.30m.

On Thursday, Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil scripted a world record in the F64 javelin throw with a best attempt of 70.83m at the World Championship. Antil bettered his record of 70.17m he registered at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May last year.

Antil had won gold in the men’s javelin F64/44 final with a world record throw of 68.55m at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The top-four ranked athletes at the World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympics.

Sumit Antil

