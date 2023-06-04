Sanjivani Jadhav finishes second in women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival

Published : Jun 04, 2023 10:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

India’s Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 32:46.88 secs to finish second in the women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival on Saturday.

Jadhav finished behind Weynshet Ansa Weldestadisk, who timed at 32:40.03.

The 2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist went sub-33 for the first time.

Another Indian in fray was Shankar Lal Swami, who competed in the men’s 3000m steeplechase but was able to finish only 11th with a time of 8:45.48 secs.

Jadhav was last seen competing in the Federation Cup that took place in May, where she won silver in the women’s 5000m behind Ankita of Uttarakhand.