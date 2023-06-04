Magazine

Sanjivani Jadhav finishes second in women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival

India’s Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 32:46.88 minutes to finish second in the women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival on Saturday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 10:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sanjivani Jadhav in action. (File Photo)
India’s Sanjivani Jadhav in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

India’s Sanjivani Jadhav in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

India’s Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 32:46.88 secs to finish second in the women’s 10,000m at Portland Track Festival on Saturday.

Two pole vaulters part of Asian U-20 Athletics C’ships team leave for Korea but their poles stuck at Delhi airport

Jadhav finished behind Weynshet Ansa Weldestadisk, who timed at 32:40.03.

The 2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist went sub-33 for the first time.

Another Indian in fray was Shankar Lal Swami, who competed in the men’s 3000m steeplechase but was able to finish only 11th with a time of 8:45.48 secs.

Jadhav was last seen competing in the Federation Cup that took place in May, where she won silver in the women’s 5000m behind Ankita of Uttarakhand.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
