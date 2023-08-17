MagazineBuy Print

Coe re-elected as president of World Athletics

Coe stood unopposed in the vote of the World Athletics Congress in Budapest, two days ahead of the start of the World Championships in the Hungarian capital.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 15:35 IST , Budapest - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Coe’s first two mandates saw the creation in 2017 of the Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body overseeing anti-doping, and the reinforcement of World Athletics’ stance on Russia.
Coe’s first two mandates saw the creation in 2017 of the Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body overseeing anti-doping, and the reinforcement of World Athletics’ stance on Russia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics since 2015, was on Wednesday re-elected as head of track and field’s governing body on a third and final four-year mandate.

The 66-year-old, a two-time Olympic 1500m champion for Britain in 1980 and 1984, stood unopposed in the vote of the World Athletics Congress in Budapest, two days ahead of the start of the world championships in the Hungarian capital.

World Athletics Championships 2023: 28 Indians who have made the cut, form guide and medal prospects

According to World Athletics rules, Coe will be unable to stand for a fourth mandate.

Coe, a former Conservative politician who headed the local organising committee of the 2012 London Olympics, took over the presidency of the then-International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) reeling from a corruption scandal involving ex-president Lamine Diack.

Coe’s first two mandates saw the creation in 2017 of the Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body overseeing anti-doping, and the reinforcement of World Athletics’ stance on Russia, first suspended over institutional doping and then again in 2022 over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sebastian Coe

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
