MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bhawna Jat out of World Athletics Championships after anti-doping violation

Bhawna Jat, India’s lone female athlete in 20km race walk in the World championships in Budapest, will return home after three whereabouts failures for dope tests within 12 month.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 22:22 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bhawna Jat out of World Athletics Championship after anti-doping violation. (File Photo)
Bhawna Jat out of World Athletics Championship after anti-doping violation. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad
infoIcon

Bhawna Jat out of World Athletics Championship after anti-doping violation. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad

Bhawna Jat, India’s lone female athlete in 20km race walk in the World Championships in Budapest, will return home after three whereabouts failures for dope tests within 12 months, according to sources in the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the 27-year-old, who qualified for the Worlds through the world rankings, has been provisionally suspended after three whereabouts failures.

READ | How Uttar Pradesh is steadily becoming sports capital of India

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said Bhawna “will go back tomorrow”.

According to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures (filing failure and/ or missed test) within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation.

Bhawna had clocked her best timing, 1:29:44, in the National race walking championships in Ranchi in February. Her timing of 1:36:20 in All Japan race walking event in Nomi in March and her 1:37:03 in the title winning performance in hot and humid conditions in the National inter-state meet in Bhubaneswar in June were also among her best performances.

Related Topics

Bhawna Jat /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

WADA /

World Anti Doping Agency

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess World Cup 2023 quarterfinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out; Caruana, Carlsen, Caruana in semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bhawna Jat out of World Athletics Championships after anti-doping violation
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa hits back against Arjun; Gukesh, Vidit exit
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Highlights, Durand Cup: EBFC beats MBSG 1-0, wins Kolkata derby after four years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Junior World Wrestling Championship: Amit, newest Indian U20 World Champion wrestler; Priya into finals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Bhawna Jat out of World Athletics Championships after anti-doping violation
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in decathlon
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess World Cup 2023 quarterfinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun, forces tiebreaks; Gukesh, Vidit Gujrarthi crash out; Caruana, Carlsen, Caruana in semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bhawna Jat out of World Athletics Championships after anti-doping violation
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa hits back against Arjun; Gukesh, Vidit exit
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Highlights, Durand Cup: EBFC beats MBSG 1-0, wins Kolkata derby after four years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Junior World Wrestling Championship: Amit, newest Indian U20 World Champion wrestler; Priya into finals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment