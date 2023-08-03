MagazineBuy Print

Somalia sports minister apologises after slow 100m runner goes viral at University Games

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, said his ministry did not know how 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali was selected to compete in the women’s 100m at the student games in Chengdu on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 08:33 IST , Mogadishu - 2 MINS READ

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view of the track at an athletics stadium.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view of the track at an athletics stadium. | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN PETERSEN/Getty Images via AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: General view of the track at an athletics stadium. | Photo Credit: CHRISTIAN PETERSEN/Getty Images via AFP

Somalia’s sports minister publicly apologised on Wednesday, ordering the suspension of the chairwoman of the national track and field federation after a seemingly untrained female sprinter represented the African country at the World University Games in China. The athlete took more than 20 seconds to finish a 100-meter race.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, said his ministry did not know how 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali was selected to compete in the women’s 100m at the student games in Chengdu on Tuesday.

The ministry separately released a statement directing the Somalia Olympic Committee to suspend national athletics federation chairwoman Khadija Aden Dahir amid allegations that Nasra Abukar was a relative of hers and was given the chance to compete at the games because of that.

Somalia’s university union said it had not sent any runners to China as part of an official Somali team.

A video of the agonisingly slow run by Nasra Abukar was shared across social media, and Mohamud said that the performance was embarrassing for the country.

In her qualifying race, Nasra Abukar was immediately left behind and finished about 10 seconds after the winner. Despite being dead last, she did a little skip in the air as she crossed the finish line.

Related Topics

Somalia

