Sumit Antil clinches gold, sets World Record at World Para Athletics Championships 2023

Indian Paralympic gold medallilst Sumit Antil created a world record in F64 javelin throw with a best attempt of 70.83m at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Paris.

Sumit had won gold in the men’s javelin F64/44 final with a world record throw of 68.55m at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He had bested his own previous world record in F64 in the competition.

This is another time when the Indian has broken his own record, surpassing his own throw of 70.17m at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships in May last year.

