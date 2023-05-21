Athletics

TCS World 10K Bengaluru- where people ran not only for medals but for a greater cause

While the elite runners competed fiercely for medals in the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru here on Sunday, there were several others who ran for a greater cause.

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru 21 May, 2023 20:10 IST
Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta or the Brittle Bone disease, but the 31-year-old bravely faced the challenge of the run. 

Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta or the Brittle Bone disease, but the 31-year-old bravely faced the challenge of the run.

One of the highlights was the Champions with Disability (CWD) run, which saw around 600 participants. Their zeal and enthusiasm was symbolised by the efforts of Gangaraju and his assistant Pramod. Gangaraju, affected by polio, inspired many by finishing the run in a wheelchair with the assistance of Pramod in about 45 minutes.

Gangaraju is associated with proVISION ASIA - a Bengaluru NGO which works to empower differently-abled people.

Sai Kaustuv Dasgupta suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta or the Brittle Bone disease, but the 31-year-old bravely faced the challenge of the run. “It is a great occasion to interact with people, create awareness and provide motivation,” Dasgupta, known as the Wheelchair Warrior of India, said.

Shashanka Roy Choudhury, a retired bank manager, and his wife, Nivedita Roy Choudhury participated in the Senior Citizen Run.

Shashanka Roy Choudhury, a retired bank manager, and his wife, Nivedita Roy Choudhury participated in the Senior Citizen Run.

The Senior Citizen Run witnessed nearly 1,100 enthusiastic participants. Shashanka Roy Choudhury, a retired bank manager, and his wife, Nivedita Roy Choudhury, were among them. “I regularly walk around 6,000 to 7,000 steps - that’s how I prepared myself for this event,” Mr. Choudhury said.

A high-spirited group of senior citizens from the Diamond District housing society in Bengaluru, all dressed in white, made it a day to remember. They opined that an event like this gave them a sense of companionship and inner strength.

