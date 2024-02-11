High jump national record holder Tejaswin Shankar won the top prize in the International High Jump Gala Elmos 2024 athletics meet in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium, with a leap of 2.23 metres.
Shankar, competing for the first time since October last year, finished ahead of Greece’s Antonios Merlos (2.20 metres) in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event on Saturday.
The 25-year-old, who holds both the men’s high jump and decathlon national records, however, could not better his personal best of 2.29m.
Shankar is also focusing on decathlon and had won bronze and silver in the discipline in the Asian Championships and Asian Games last year.
Shankar has trained his eyes on a Paris Olympics berth but for that he will have to achieve a qualifying standard of 2.33 metres.
The other Indian in fray, Jesse Sandesh, finished joint-10th with a jump of 2.09 metres.
Shankar will next be seen in action at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech athletics meet in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic, on February 20.
Latest on Sportstar
- U-19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia Live Score: Peake, Anderson takes AUS past 200; AUS 210/6 (45)
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala
- High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins season-opening meet in Belgium
- Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka’s lead crosses 300-run mark; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry loses seven in 87-run chase against Jammu & Kashmir
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE