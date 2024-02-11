MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins season-opening meet in Belgium

Shankar, competing for the first time since October last year, finished ahead of Greece’s Antonios Merlos (2.20 metres) in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event on Saturday.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 16:41 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tejaswin Shankar during the men’s decathlon event at the 19th Asian Games.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tejaswin Shankar during the men’s decathlon event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Tejaswin Shankar during the men’s decathlon event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

High jump national record holder Tejaswin Shankar won the top prize in the International High Jump Gala Elmos 2024 athletics meet in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium, with a leap of 2.23 metres.

Shankar, competing for the first time since October last year, finished ahead of Greece’s Antonios Merlos (2.20 metres) in the World Athletics Indoor Tour Challenger event on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who holds both the men’s high jump and decathlon national records, however, could not better his personal best of 2.29m.

Shankar is also focusing on decathlon and had won bronze and silver in the discipline in the Asian Championships and Asian Games last year.

Shankar has trained his eyes on a Paris Olympics berth but for that he will have to achieve a qualifying standard of 2.33 metres.

The other Indian in fray, Jesse Sandesh, finished joint-10th with a jump of 2.09 metres.

Shankar will next be seen in action at the Hvezdy v Nehvizdech athletics meet in Nehvizdy, Czech Republic, on February 20.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tejaswin Shankar /

World Athletics /

Asian Games /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U-19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia Live Score: Peake, Anderson takes AUS past 200; AUS 210/6 (45)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins season-opening meet in Belgium
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka’s lead crosses 300-run mark; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry loses seven in 87-run chase against Jammu & Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins season-opening meet in Belgium
    PTI
  2. Play fair, says Anurag Thakur inaugurating testing centre for health supplements used by athletes
    PTI
  3. Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce to retire after Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  4. South African Olympic champion Semenya asks for funds for legal fight
    AFP
  5. Neeraj Chopra honoured by Swiss tourism with plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U-19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia Live Score: Peake, Anderson takes AUS past 200; AUS 210/6 (45)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins season-opening meet in Belgium
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka’s lead crosses 300-run mark; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pondicherry loses seven in 87-run chase against Jammu & Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment