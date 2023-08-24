World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

Jeswin Aldrin and Ram Baboo will be in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Aldrin, who entered the showpiece as season leader with his 8.42m national record effort in March, cleared 8.0m in his first attempt and fouled his next two jumps. But that was sufficient for him to make it to the 12-man final.

Aldrin, who finished sixth in Group B qualification round, was the 12th best performer overall and made it to the finals as the last qualifier.

India’s National Record holder Baboo will compete in the men’s 35km race walk finals in the morning session.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India? The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - 10:30AM IST - Ram Baboo

Men’s Long Jump Final - 11PM IST - Jeswin Aldrin