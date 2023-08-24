MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump) and Ram Baboo (men’s 35km race walk) will be in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 07:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jeswin Aldrin and Ram Baboo will be seen in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Jeswin Aldrin and Ram Baboo will be seen in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP | Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jeswin Aldrin and Ram Baboo will be seen in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP | Special Arrangement

Jeswin Aldrin and Ram Baboo will be in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

FOLLOW | World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Five Highlights

Aldrin, who entered the showpiece as season leader with his 8.42m national record effort in March, cleared 8.0m in his first attempt and fouled his next two jumps. But that was sufficient for him to make it to the 12-man final.

Aldrin, who finished sixth in Group B qualification round, was the 12th best performer overall and made it to the finals as the last qualifier.

India’s National Record holder Baboo will compete in the men’s 35km race walk finals in the morning session.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - 10:30AM IST - Ram Baboo

Men’s Long Jump Final - 11PM IST - Jeswin Aldrin

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Jeswin Aldrin /

Ram Baboo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami vs Cincinnati, Messi LIVE, US Open Cup Semifinal: CIN 3-3 MIA update after 120 minutes; Match goes to penalties
    Team Sportstar
  3. When is US Open 2023 draw ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, US Open Cup semifinal: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Final list of men’s and women’s seeds before draw ceremony
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dominican Republic’s Paulino claims women’s 400m gold at World Athletics Championships
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Moon, Kennedy share pole vault title
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Warholm back on top of world with 400m hurdles gold
    Reuters
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Kerr stuns Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter Miami vs Cincinnati, Messi LIVE, US Open Cup Semifinal: CIN 3-3 MIA update after 120 minutes; Match goes to penalties
    Team Sportstar
  3. When is US Open 2023 draw ceremony?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, US Open Cup semifinal: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023: Final list of men’s and women’s seeds before draw ceremony
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment