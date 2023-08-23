World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 5: India’s Annu Rani, Sreeshankar, Aldrin up in qualification round; Duplantis in pole vault action

- August 23, 2023 12:46First event of Day 5: Women’s 800m Heats
A total of 56 athletes will be participating in the women’s 800m today across seven heats.
Here is a look at the top three contenders for gold in the Women’s 800m.
Athing Mu (USA) - Season best: 1:58:73s in New York, USA
Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) - Season best: 1:55:77s in Paris, France
Mary Moraa (Kenya) - Season best: 1:56:85 in Chorzow, Poland
- August 23, 2023 12:42Annu Rani in action - Women’s javelin qualification
Annu Rani just about qualified for the World Championships on the basis of her ranking, but she is a long way off her best. She has yet to make a throw over 60m this season—her worst showing in five years. Even her best of 59.24m came at the very start of the season and her most recent performance saw her only throw 54.76m at the Hylo Javelin meet earlier this month.
Thirty-two of the 36 competitors at the World Championships have thrown further than the Indian this year. Her chances of advancing to the final and getting a third top-eight finish at the World Championships are unlikely.
PB - 63.82m
SB - 59.24m
Previous best at World Championships - seventh (2022)
Target – Season’s best
World Leader - Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan) - 67.04m
- August 23, 2023 12:36Morning Session Schedule - Day 5
MORNING SESSION
1:35PM IST - Women’s 800m Heats
1:45PM IST - Men’s Pole Vault Qualification
1:50PM IST - Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A
2:45PM IST - Men’s Long Jump Qualification
2:50PM IST - Women’s 200m Heats
3:25PM IST - Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B
3:45PM IST - Men’s 200m Heats
- August 23, 2023 12:36Indians in Action on Day 5
Women’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:50PM IST - Annu Rani (Automatic qualifying mark - 61.50m or top 12 to qualify for final)
Men’s Long Jump Qualification - 2:45PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (Automatic qualifying mark - 8.15m or top 12 to qualify for final)
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 11:38PM IST - Parul Chaudhary (First five in each heat qualify for final)
- August 23, 2023 11:29How to watch World Athletics Championships live in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live-streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.
