World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 5: India’s Annu Rani, Sreeshankar, Aldrin up in qualification round; Duplantis in pole vault action

August 23, 2023 12:46

First event of Day 5: Women’s 800m Heats

A total of 56 athletes will be participating in the women’s 800m today across seven heats.

Here is a look at the top three contenders for gold in the Women’s 800m.

Athing Mu (USA) - Season best: 1:58:73s in New York, USA

Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) - Season best: 1:55:77s in Paris, France

Mary Moraa (Kenya) - Season best: 1:56:85 in Chorzow, Poland