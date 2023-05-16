BWF rankings: H S Prannoy achieves career-best ranking of World No 7

Indian shuttler H S Prannoy, achieved his best world ranking of number seven in the latest men’s singles ranking released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

He jumped two ranks to achieve his career best world rank- number 8. The 30-year-old from Kerala has been the only Indian shuttler to remain in the top 10 with Lakshya Sen dropping out of the list.

The women’s pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also achieved their career-best ranking as they jumped from world rank 17 to world rank 15.

Lakshya and Kidambi Srikanth are out of the world’s top 20 with 22 and 23 ranking respectively. In the women’s singles category, P V Sindhu moved up by one rank to rank 11, while Saina Nehwal remained at 36.

The men’s duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty slipped two ranks to world rank 7.

The rankings were released after the Indian mixed team was knocked out by Malaysia from the group stage of the ongoing Sudirman Cup 2023 with a dismal show.