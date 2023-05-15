Badminton

India crashes out of Sudirman Cup with losses to Malaysia and Chinese Taipei

India will play five games on its first Matchday, starting with mixed doubles and ending with the women’s doubles match of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 15 May, 2023 16:48 IST
Chennai 15 May, 2023 16:48 IST
Pusarla V. Sindhu of India is currently in action in the Sudirman Cup against Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia.

Pusarla V. Sindhu of India is currently in action in the Sudirman Cup against Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will play five games on its first Matchday, starting with mixed doubles and ending with the women’s doubles match of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

India was eliminated from the Sudriman Cup 2023 after an unimpressive campaign , following losses to Chinese Taipei and Malaysia, on Monday.

Drawn in group C with Malaysia, Australia and Chinese Taipei, India started its campaign with a 1-4 loss to Chinese Taipei on the opening day, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand being the only winners.

Against Malaysia on the second matchday, its fate looked similar.

The pair of Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa opened the day with a loss in straight games Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie, going down 16-21 and 17-21. Kidambhi Srikanth followed suit against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia with a score of 16-21 and 11-21.

While P. V. Sindhu showed some hope in the third match, winning the first game against Goh Jin Wei, but the Malaysian made a quick comeback, winning the next two 21-10 and 22-20.

Also Read
Pramod Bhagat wins two gold at Thailand para badminton international

“It is a bit disappointing because I was trailing by too many points in the third set and I came back, I should have taken it,” Sindhu said after the loss.

“Coming very close and losing those two points, of course its very disappointing. Overall it was a good match, I should have maintained the lead from the third game or should have been equal atleast but I gave her a huge lead and that made the difference.”

While India still has one match left, but a loss in the first three games in a five-game set means Malaysia has already won the contest, earning a place in the quarterfinals.

The men’s duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was defeated by Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 18-21, 19-21 as India sunk 0-4 against Malaysia.

The women’s doubles pair Treesa and Gayatri will finish the campaign against Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan later in the day.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Who is Priyanshu Rajawat, the Orleans Masters champion?

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Slide shows

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us