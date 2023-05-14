Pramod Bhagat wins two gold at Thailand para badminton international

Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat won two gold and Sukant Kadam one gold and a silver in the Thailand Para badminton international on Sunday.

Pramod defeated England’s Daniel Bethell in the SL3 singles final with a 21-18 (retd) when the latter retired due to an injury.

In the doubles final, World No. Ranked Pramod and Sukant won the gold defeating Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 18-21, 21-14, 21-19.

“I am happy with my performance in the tournament. I was playing well and was implementing everything I had trained and planned. I hope Daniel recovers soon as it is always fun facing him as he gets the best out of me. In the doubles, Nitesh and Tarun pushed up and I am happy with the way we responded and finished the match,” Pramod said later.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam went down fighting to India’s Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in the SL4 men’s singles category final 14-21, 21-17, 11-21 in a match that lasted 53 minutes.

“I am happy with my performance in this tournament, though I would have loved to win the gold in singles also. I know things where I need to improve and will start work on the same,” Sukant said.”

The other Indians who won medals in the tournament are Thulasimathi Murugesan, who won a silver in SU 5 singles category, Kumar Nitesh and Tarun who clinched a silver in men’s doubles.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj won the gold in the SL4 singles category, Nithya Sre settled for silver in the SH6 category