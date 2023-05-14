Sudirman Cup: Sai Pratheek-Tanisha loses, India trails 0-1 to Chinese Taipei in opening Group C tie

India went 0-1 down in its Group C opening match of a five-match tie against Chinese Taipei in the Sudirman Cup here at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on Sunday.

Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto, kicking off the Indian campaign in the mixed doubles match against world no. 30 Yang Po-Hsuan and Hu Ling Fang, won the first game 22-18. But, they could not retain the lead, losing a topsy-turvy second game 24-26 and the deciding third game 6-21.

With this win, Chinese Taipei took a 1-0 lead against India in the world mixed team championship.

The tie features five matches, with H.S. Prannoy, India’s top-ranked men’s singles player, facing world no. 5 Chou Tien Chen in the second match. Prannoy, ranked ninth, trails Tien Chen 5-3 in the head-to-head record.

In women’s singles, P.V. Sindhu, who has been battling for her form of late, has a tricky opponent to negotiate in Tai Tzu Ying, who has recently won her third Asian Championship title in Dubai. Currently, Sindhu is ranked 12th, while Tai is placed third in the pecking order of the BWF rankings.

TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023

Sudirman Cup - Group C - R1

YANG Po-Hsuan🏅

18 26 21 HU Ling Fang🏅

🇮🇳Sai PRATHEEK.K

21 24 6 🇮🇳Tanisha CRASTO



🕚 in 57 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 14, 2023

In the men’s doubles fixture, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India’s top-ranked doubles duo at five, will be up against world no. 12 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. Meanwhile, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Trisha Jolly will face Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun in the women’s doubles match.

The expectation is high for India since it won the men’s team world championships at the Thomas Cup in 2022.