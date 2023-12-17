MagazineBuy Print

BWF World Tour Finals 2023: Tai Tzu Ying becomes women’s champion, Viktor Axelsen lifts men’s title

Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying became champion at the season-ending event for the fourth time after coming from a game down to beat Spain’s Carolina Marin 12-21, 21-14, 21-18 in an hour and 13 minutes.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 18:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying poses with the trophy after winning the women’s final against Spain’s Carolina Marin at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.
Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying poses with the trophy after winning the women’s final against Spain’s Carolina Marin at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP
Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying poses with the trophy after winning the women's final against Spain's Carolina Marin at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tai Tzu Ying and Viktor Axelsen won the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China on Sunday in contrasting styles.

Chinese Taipei’s Tai became champion at the season-ending event for the fourth time after coming from a game down to beat Spain’s Carolina Marin 12-21, 21-14, 21-18 in an hour and 13 minutes.

On the other hand, Axelsen completed a hattrick of titles and lifted the winner’s trophy for the fifth time in his career as he brushed aside home favourite Shi Yu Qi 21-11, 21-12 in just 49 minutes.

China also suffered defeat in men’s doubles final as World No. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang went down 21-17, 22-20 against reigning world champions - South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae - in 43 minutes.

The host nation did not finish without a title though. Reigning world champions and World No. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan won the women’s doubles crown, beating South Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee 21-16, 21-16 in an hour and 2 minutes.

World No. 1 mixed doubles pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong successfully defended their title as they defeated compatriots Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping 21-11, 21-18 in 48 minutes.

