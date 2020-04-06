More Sports Badminton Badminton Gopi Chand donates Rs. 26 lakh to fight COVID-19 pandemic Gopi Chand also contributed Rs. 10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and another Rs 5 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund. V.V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 06 April, 2020 14:10 IST Pullela Gopichand connects with his trainees online to monitor their training during the lockdown. - V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM V.V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD 06 April, 2020 14:10 IST India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopi Chand donated Rs. 11 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund here on Monday.Gopi Chand also contributed Rs. 10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and another Rs 5 lakh to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Coronavirus lockdown: Mental fatigue the biggest challenge, says S.M. Arif "I deem it a responsibility to join the Government efforts to combat the dreaded Coronavirus. At the same time I appeal to every citizen to strictly follow the guidelines by staying indoor to curb this menace," he said. For the record, Gopi has been conducting online training sessions via mobile app during the ongoing lockdown to ensure the players maintain minimum physical fitness levels and also stay in touch with the sport with some shadow and wall practices. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos