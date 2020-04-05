Weekly digest: From Wimbledon cancellation to Premier League players rejecting wage cut

CRICKET

All South African players who returned from their incomplete ODI tour of India were found to be symptom-free of COVID-19 and those who underwent tests returned negative, according to the team's chief medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra. (REPORT)

The Pakistan Cricket Board wishes to host a major cricket tourney to make up for the financial loss suffered due to India’s refusal to play a bilateral series against Pakistan. (REPORT)

The Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Friday announced that it was handing over the Edgbaston stadium to the government to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for the National Health Services staff battling the pandemic. (REPORT)

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has admitted he didn’t handle Kevin Pietersen well during his time at the helm as the flamboyant batsman should have been given some space despite not exactly adhering to the team ethos. (REPORT)

A whopping 9.02 million fans in India watched India take on Australia in the ICC Women’s World T20 final, breaking all viewership records across TV as well as digital platforms. (REPORT)

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has decided to contribute his two years’ salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country. (REPORT)

Tony Lewis, one of the men behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method used in weather-affected limited overs cricket matches, has died aged 78, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

FIFA extended the age limit for the men’s football tournament at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

Premier League players reject 30 per cent wage cut as stand off between players unions and the clubs continue. (READ)

Premier League announced that the league will not resume in May and will only return ‘when it is safe and appropriate to do so’. (READ)

Bayern Munich’s turnaround in form has seen the club reward interim boss Hansi Flick with a three-year deal. (READ)

The European football's governing body has stated the 2019-20 season should be played to a conclusion despite the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to it. (READ)

The All India Football Federation has officially submitted its bid to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, general secretary Kushal Das said on Sunday. If it wins the bid, it will be the first time that India hosts the continent tournament. (REPORT)

Liverpool joined Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Bournemouth in furloughing their non-playing staff with the Premier League season remaining suspended. (REPORT)

It came to light this week that Neymar had donated $1 million to fight the coronavirus outbreak in his native Brazil, following in the footsteps of Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe, who reportedly made a major donation to a French charity in March. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Isolated swimming, tennis with a saucepan England's hockey player Samuel Ward has posted a bunch of hilarious videos of what he calls “Isolated Olympics” on social media to deal with postponed Olympics. (REPORT)

Belgium men’s hockey team captain Thomas Briels said that postponing the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 was the right thing to do, keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved. (REPORT)

Hockey India has announced that it will set systems in place for both women's and men's teams' preparations to be on track for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021. (REPORT)

The FIH has withdrawn any geo-blocking on its online streaming platform for the last two seasons of the Pro League in its bid to increase engagements with the fans during the COVID-19 lockdown. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker on Monday donated Rs 1 lakh to the Haryana government to help the state combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

Former shooter Abhinav Bindra pointed out that it was important “to tune the policy" quickly to ensure the best team represents India in Tokyo 2021. (READ)

Suma Shirur, high-performance coach with the Indian junior rifle team, feels competitive shooters can make the most of self-isolation during the current lockdown by building up physically, wherever they are at present. (READ)

TENNIS

The Wimbledon Championships have been cancelled this year. [READ]

ATP and WTA have jointly announced the extension of suspension of top-level tennis until July 13. [READ]

The Lawn Tennis Association, which governs the game in Britain, has pledged about £20 million pounds to ensure a healthy revival of the sport in England, Scotland and Wales. [READ]

MOTORSPORT

Formula One teams have been barred from developing this year the new cars they will line up in the 2022 World Championship following a ruling from the World Motor Sport Council. (READ)

Mercedes has helped to develop a breathing aid that could keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care units and ease the pressure on Britain's strained health service. (READ)

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz took voluntary pay cuts as part of the cost-cutting measures to help the team amid the financial burden due to the coronavirus pandemic. (READ)

Aston Martin has confirmed its return to F1 in 2021 as a constructor after Racing Point will be rebranded. (READ)

In MotoGP, the French Grand Prix was postponed due to the COVID-19 threat. The race was originally scheduled to be held in Le Mans from May 15 to 17. (READ)

BADMINTON

Badminton's top official has hit back at “very disappointing” criticism after the sport was accused of putting profits before players by allowing the All England Championship to go ahead during the coronavirus crisis. (REPORT)

World champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs. 5 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 21,000 lives globally. (REPORT)

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday said it might freeze the world rankings for a while as it works on a “fair solution” to the Olympic qualification process after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the Tokyo Games. (REPORT)

BOXING

Ace boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom broke the 14-day quarantine protocol put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments across the world to fight the spread of the coronavirus. (REPORT)

Kickboxing aficionados came from all over Thailand to attend a major Muay Thai match at Bangkok’s indoor Lumpini Stadium on March 6. Dozens or more went home unknowingly carrying the coronavirus. (REPORT)

Indian boxing’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva feels the country’s Tokyo-bound pugilists won’t be affected as they would be just fine training at home if travel restrictions don’t ease up. (REPORT)

European Olympic boxing qualifiers in London were suspended earlier this week over coronavirus fears despite an earlier decision to hold the event behind closed doors. (REPORT)

KABADDI

Former Indian kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur has been on duty in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the country-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

The Athletics Federation of India will frame a new calendar following the suspension of global sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

Narinder Batra interview: The IOA chief addresses the impact of COVID-19 on Indian sports and his plans to tackle it as the leading sports administrator of the country. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Andrew Cook, a coach of the Indian women’s wrestling team, has left for the U.S. after the national federation suspended the camps in Lucknow and Sonepat in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

The Indian table tennis team has lauded the IOC’s decision to postpone to Tokyo Olympics to 2021 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s top-ranked male paddler, G. Sathiyan, said the postponement was the best move and that a “cancellation would have been the worst". (REPORT)

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has also given the Table Tennis Federation of India more time to zero down on a head coach for the national team, a post that has remained vacant since the 2018 Asian Games due to various factors. (REPORT)

Indian paddler Takeme Sarkar has been stranded in Spain owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. She had gone to Spain to play in the Spanish League and was scheduled to return on March 24, but can now make the return trip only on May 11. (REPORT)

SWIMMING

After new dates were announced for the Tokyo Olympics, the FINA is looking for new dates to hold the biennial World Championships. It was originally scheduled to be held from July 16 to August 1, 2021. (REPORT)