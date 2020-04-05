Coronavirus LIVE: Liverpool supporters' group questions furlough call

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread worldwide, taking the lives of over 60,000 people, and spreading across 205 countries.

The biggest news for the world of sport is the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to March 23, 2021, while Wednesday saw Wimbledon being cancelled and Champions League and Europa League being suspended. On Friday, the England Football Association announced that the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely. Several other tournaments, including the IPL, Premier League and French Open have been postponed.

Suspensions or cancellations have also impacted Moto GP, Bundesliga, ATP Tour, La Liga, Euro 2020, BWF Tour, ICC World Test Championship, Copa America, WTA Tour and several Formula One (F1) races among others.

Here are the updates from around the world as they happen: