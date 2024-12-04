 />
Guwahati Masters 2024: Priyanshu, Tanvi advance to pre-quarters

Top seed Priyanshu Rajawat and Tanvi Sharma Hemanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s and women’s singles events of the Guwahati Masters.

Published : Dec 04, 2024 23:39 IST , Guwahati - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action.
India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Top seed Priyanshu Rajawat and Tanvi Sharma Hemanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s and women’s singles events of the Guwahati Masters even as Unnati Hooda exited the Super 100 badminton tournament, here on Wednesday.

Priyanshu was made to sweat it out by compatriot Arya Bhivpathki before the former sealed the match 22-20, 21-14 in 35 minutes.

Tanvi stunned seventh seeded compatriot Tanya Hemnath 21-18, 21-14 in the opening round to enter the round of 16.

Priyanshu will next face compatriot Tharun Mannepalli, while Tanvi will be up against Yi En Hsieh of Chinese Taipei.

In the paired events, mixed doubles top seeds Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Adya Variyath along with fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto stayed on course for a possible showdown in the quarterfinals.

The top seeds defeated Nithin HV and Anagha Pai 21-14, 21-10 while Dhruv and Tanisha got the better of Chinese combination of Liao Pin Yi and Huang Ke Xin 22-20, 21-19.

Just like Tanvi, up and coming youngster Shriyanshi Valishetty also grabbed the opportunity to impress with a 21-19, 21-14 win over Unnati Hooda.

Local hope Isharani Baruah, seeded eight, played her heart out against India’s Asian Championship star player Anmol Kharab but ended up on the wrong side, losing 10-21, 21-18, 18-21.

In the day’s other matches, Tasnim Mir squandered two match points and then saved two herself before defeating compatriot Ira Sharma 21-13, 19-21, 24-22 in just under an hour.

She will now face defending champion Lalinrat Chaiwan of Thailand, who comfortably beat Tanishq MP 21-5, 21-7.

