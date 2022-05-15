India vs Indonesia Live, Thomas Cup Final: India takes on 14-time champion Indonesia

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

MATCH OVERVIEW

First Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting First Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan/ Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo Second Singles: Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie Second Doubles*: M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto Third Singles*: H S Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito *= if necessary

11:15 AM: Just 15 minutes to go for this blockbuster summit clash. Till the live action starts, here's a glimpse of the winning moment from India's semifinal victory over Denmark.

How good is this? India has made it to their first ever Thomas Cup final. @BAI_Media#ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/wPM1rra7W4 — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 13, 2022

10:57 AM: In case you missed it, Korean women's badminton team came from 1-2 down to upset 15-time champion China in the Uber Cup Final on Saturday. Here are the highlights of a thrilling summit clash:

Korea and China put on a grand show in the Uber Cup decider.#ThomasUberCups #Bangkok2022 pic.twitter.com/z2bqH0hrru — BWF (@bwfmedia) May 14, 2022

10:45 AM: India has made one change to its lineup from semifinals. For the second doubles, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila replace the lower-ranked duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.

10:35 AM: While BAI's selection criteria allowed direct entry into the Thomas Cup squad only to players in the top 16 in singles, the governing body made an exception for World No. 23 H S Prannoy rewarding him for his good performances in recent tournaments. The decision has done wonders for the side as Prannoy won both the deciding third singles in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Prannoy after India's quarterfinal win over Malaysia - “This is the one big event that I’ve dreamt of winning a medal in for the last decade. We tried our best in the past too but we could never ever come close. This is a huge moment for me. It’s not just a victory for me but for all the people who believed in me. This is probably one of the biggest days in my career. I don’t think I’ve been this happy in the last few years.” Read the full piece by Jonathan Selvaraj here: HS Prannoy secures for India, a medal of his own

10:20 AM: “The Thomas Cup is the biggest tournament in team badminton. Making the finals means you stand eye to eye with the best nations in world badminton. The magnitude of an Indian team reaching the final is what I’d imagine the team that made the cricket World Cup finals back in 1983” - Pullela Gopichand. Read the entire piece by Jonathan Selvaraj here: New generation scores Thomas Cup final date

10:10 AM: Here's how the two sides have performed so far at this edition of the Thomas Cup:

India Indonesia Match 1 Beat Germany 5-0 (Group C) Beat Singapore 4-1 (Group A) Match 2 Beat Canada 5-0 (Group C) Beat Thailand 4-1 (Group A) Match 3 Lost 2-3 to Chinese Taipei (Group C) Beat Korea 3-2 (Group A) Quarterfinal Beat Malaysia 3-2 Beat China 3-0 Semifinal Beat Denmark 3-2 Beat Japan 3-2

MATCH PREVIEW

Indian men's badminton team takes on 14-time champion Indonesia in its maiden Thomas Cup Final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday.

Having already bettered its best performance of reaching the semifinals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 editions, India will look to upset the mighty Indonesians to lift the trophy for the first time in the 73-year history of the tournament.

Thomas Cup final: India vs Indonesia - How the players match up

India reached the summit clash by beating 2016 champion Denmark 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal on Friday. H S Prannoy came from a game down to win the third and deciding singles against Rasmus Gemke after the two sides were tied 2-2 at the end of two singles and two doubles matches. The winning pattern was similar to India's quarterfinal where it defeated five-time champion Malaysia 3-2 courtesy of Prannoy beating Leong Jun Hao in the final singles in straight games.

India was drawn to face Malaysia in the last eight fixture after it finished second in Group C where it beat both Germany and Canada 5-0 before suffering a 2-3 loss against the Chinese Taipei side.

Where to watch?