Hylo Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats Jonatan Christie, cruises into semifinals; Malvika Bansod losses in quarterfinals

Kidambi Srikanth cruised into the semifinals of the Hylo Open here on Friday.

The world no. 11 Indian shuttler beat Indonesia’s Jonathan Christie 21-13, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

This is Srikanth’s first semifinal qualification since April. This year, the former world no. 1 shuttler played in two semifinals in the Swiss Open and Korea Open, but he is yet to win a title.

With this win, Srikanth also took a 6-5 head-to-head lead against Christie.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles quarterfinals, Malvika Bansod’s winning run in the Super 300 badminton tournament ended when she lost her quarterfinal match to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska.

Gregoria, ranked 21 in the world, beat Malvika 21-17, 21-10 in 33 minutes and confirmed her place in the semifinals.

In the first game, Mariska won six points in a row. It helped her to take control of the match. In the second game, she won four successive points to widen the gap as world no. 39 Malvika struggled to find her rhythm. The Indonesian eventually swept the game 21-10 and advanced to the semifinals.