Badminton

Hylo Open: Satwik-Chirag losses in quarters, Gayatri-Treesa enters semifinals

Gayatri-Treesa beat Hsu Ya Ching-Lin Wan Ching of Chinese Taipei in a three-game contest (21-17, 18-21, 21-8) to reach the semifinals on the BWF world tour for the fifth time in 2022.

Team Sportstar
Saarbrucken, Germany 04 November, 2022 17:47 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s dream run in BWF World Tour’s European leg has come to end as they suffered a straight-game defeat to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy in the Hylo Open quarterfinals on November 4, 2022.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's dream run in BWF World Tour's European leg has come to end as they suffered a straight-game defeat to England's Ben Lane-Sean Vendy in the Hylo Open quarterfinals on November 4, 2022.

Indian men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty’s dream run in the Europen leg of the BWF world tour came to end with a straight-game (17-21, 14-21) defeat to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy here on Friday.

Taking a 13-8 lead, Satwik-Chirag, who won their maiden French Open Super 750 title on Monday, looked poised to win the first game. However, the English pair fought back to win six points in a row and took the game 21-17 in 16 minutes.

In the second game, world no. 13 Lane-Vendy did not show any mercy to the Indians and cruised to an 11-7 lead at the interval and quickly widened the gap to 15-11. Ultimately, they allowed only three points to Satwik-Chirag and wrapped up the match with a 21-14 win in the second game. The second game lasted for 18 minutes.

This is their first win against the world no. 8 Indian duo since 2019 and second overall. The head-to-head record now stands level at 2-2.

Like the last three meetings, this one also ended in doubles games.

The defeat is a big blow to Satwik-Chirag’s chance to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals, to be held from 14 to 18 December 2022 in Guangzhou, China.

Gayatri-Treesa reaches semifinals

In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, Gayatri Gopichand-Tree Jolly beat Hsu Ya Ching-Lin Wan Ching of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in an hour to enter the semifinals of the Hylo Open.

The world no 28 Indian pair took the first game 21-17. In the second, Ya Ching-Wan Ching bounced back to level the parity 21-18.

Going into the third game, Gayatri-Treesa opened the game with sharp net play and body smashes. At the interval, they led 11-4, and from there on, they allowed the Chinese Taipei pair only four points before sealing the contest with a 21-8 win.

This is the fifth time they made it to the last four on the BWF world tour in 2022.

