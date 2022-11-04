Hylo Open: Satwik-Chirag losses in quarters, Gayatri-Treesa enters semifinals

Indian men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty’s dream run in the Europen leg of the BWF world tour came to end with a straight-game (17-21, 14-21) defeat to England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy here on Friday.

Taking a 13-8 lead, Satwik-Chirag, who won their maiden French Open Super 750 title on Monday, looked poised to win the first game. However, the English pair fought back to win six points in a row and took the game 21-17 in 16 minutes.

In the second game, world no. 13 Lane-Vendy did not show any mercy to the Indians and cruised to an 11-7 lead at the interval and quickly widened the gap to 15-11. Ultimately, they allowed only three points to Satwik-Chirag and wrapped up the match with a 21-14 win in the second game. The second game lasted for 18 minutes.

This is their first win against the world no. 8 Indian duo since 2019 and second overall. The head-to-head record now stands level at 2-2.

Like the last three meetings, this one also ended in doubles games.

The defeat is a big blow to Satwik-Chirag’s chance to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals, to be held from 14 to 18 December 2022 in Guangzhou, China.

Gayatri-Treesa reaches semifinals

In the women’s doubles quarterfinals, Gayatri Gopichand-Tree Jolly beat Hsu Ya Ching-Lin Wan Ching of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 in an hour to enter the semifinals of the Hylo Open.

The world no 28 Indian pair took the first game 21-17. In the second, Ya Ching-Wan Ching bounced back to level the parity 21-18.

Going into the third game, Gayatri-Treesa opened the game with sharp net play and body smashes. At the interval, they led 11-4, and from there on, they allowed the Chinese Taipei pair only four points before sealing the contest with a 21-8 win.

This is the fifth time they made it to the last four on the BWF world tour in 2022.