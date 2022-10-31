Satwik-Chirag win French Open men’s doubles title

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Super 750 tournament after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the French Open men’s doubles final on Sunday.

French Open men’s doubles final HIGHLIGHTS

The world number eight had finished runners-up in 2019 and outclassed the 25th ranked duo from Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-19 in the summit clash that lasted 48 minutes.

Prior to this win, the Indian pair had won the Indian Open super 500 title, Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup crown and bronze at the World Championships in August.

The first game was a one sided affair as the higher ranked Indian pair dominated the court, making it difficult for the two Chinese Taipei players to catch up.

However, the second game saw Yang and Lu come up and force Rankireddy and Shetty to make mistakes. However, it was their experience to that came in handy at crucial moments as these.

(With inputs from PTI)