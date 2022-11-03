Badminton

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu lone Indian woman to qualify for season-ending meet, Wang Zhi Yi misses the cut 

The list of the top eight players has been confirmed after the Hylo Open Round of 32 matches in Saarbrucken in Germany, where Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand beat India’s Saina Nehwal and made the cut.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 03 November, 2022 18:58 IST
Chennai 03 November, 2022 18:58 IST
P.V. Sindhu plays a shot against Canada’s Michelle Li in the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 8, 2022.

P.V. Sindhu plays a shot against Canada’s Michelle Li in the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The list of the top eight players has been confirmed after the Hylo Open Round of 32 matches in Saarbrucken in Germany, where Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand beat India’s Saina Nehwal and made the cut.

P.V. Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler to qualify for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be held in Guangzhou on 14-18 December 2022. Sindhu won the World Tour Finals in 2019 and in 2021 she settled for a silver medal.

The list of the top eight players has been confirmed after the Hylo Open Round of 32 matches in Saarbrucken in Germany, where Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand beat India’s Saina Nehwal and made the cut.

Among the top names who have missed the prestigious tournament are regaining Wang Zhi Yi and former Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Also Read
Hylo Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lu Guang Zu to enter pre-quarterfinals

Sindhu, ranked fourth on the BWF World Tour Rankings, has started training after missing the Commonwealth Games and BWF World Championships due to an injury.

Chen Yufei - the regaining Olympic champion - leads the chart as the no. 1 shuttler. She will be accompanied by an in-form He Bingjiao, who has dominated the BWF world tour’s European leg, winning the Denmark Open and French Open.

Only the top eight players on the BWF World Tour Rankings across the five disciplines are eligible to play in the year-ending annual tournament.

List of women’s singles shuttler who have qualifies for World Tour Finals:
1. Chen Yufei
2. Tai Tzu Ying
3. He Bingjiao
4. PV Sindhu
5. Ratchanok Intanon
6. An Se Young
7. Busanan Ongbamrungphan
8. Akane Yamaguchi
The list is made as updated by BWF World Tour Rankings as of November 3, 2022.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us