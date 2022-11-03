BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu lone Indian woman to qualify for season-ending meet, Wang Zhi Yi misses the cut 

P.V. Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler to qualify for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be held in Guangzhou on 14-18 December 2022. Sindhu won the World Tour Finals in 2019 and in 2021 she settled for a silver medal.

The list of the top eight players has been confirmed after the Hylo Open Round of 32 matches in Saarbrucken in Germany, where Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand beat India’s Saina Nehwal and made the cut.

Among the top names who have missed the prestigious tournament are regaining Wang Zhi Yi and former Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Sindhu, ranked fourth on the BWF World Tour Rankings, has started training after missing the Commonwealth Games and BWF World Championships due to an injury.

Chen Yufei - the regaining Olympic champion - leads the chart as the no. 1 shuttler. She will be accompanied by an in-form He Bingjiao, who has dominated the BWF world tour’s European leg, winning the Denmark Open and French Open.

Only the top eight players on the BWF World Tour Rankings across the five disciplines are eligible to play in the year-ending annual tournament.