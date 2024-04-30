Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team loses to China in third group match

The Indian women’s badminton team lost its third and final Uber Cup 2024 group stage encounter against China 0-5 on Tuesday in Chengdu, China.

In the first singles match, Isharani Baruah lost to the reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei in straight games 21-12, 21-10.

The women’s doubles saw Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam struggling against the Olympic silver medallist pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan. The Indian duo were defeated in 45 minutes 21-13 21-12.

17- year-old Anmol Kharb, who gained attention at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships, retired while trailing against Han Yue 21-9, 4-1 in the second singles match.

As China had technically won 3-0, the second doubles and third singles were just a matter of formality.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were defeated by Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 21-9, 21-10.

The 15-year-old Tanvi Sharma put on a brave fight against the much experienced Wang Zhiyi 21-7, 21-16.