Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team loses to China in third group match

The Indian women’s badminton team lost its third and final Uber Cup 2024 group stage encounter against China 0-5 on Tuesday in Chengdu, China.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 10:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Anmol Kharb in action. (File Photo)
Anmol Kharb in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Anmol Kharb in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The Indian women’s badminton team lost its third and final Uber Cup 2024 group stage encounter against China 0-5 on Tuesday in Chengdu, China.

In the first singles match, Isharani Baruah lost to the reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei in straight games 21-12, 21-10.

The women’s doubles saw Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam struggling against the Olympic silver medallist pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan. The Indian duo were defeated in 45 minutes 21-13 21-12.

READ | Thomas Cup: India seals quarterfinal berth with 5-0 win over England

17- year-old Anmol Kharb, who gained attention at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships, retired while trailing against Han Yue 21-9, 4-1 in the second singles match.

As China had technically won 3-0, the second doubles and third singles were just a matter of formality.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were defeated by Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 21-9, 21-10.

The 15-year-old Tanvi Sharma put on a brave fight against the much experienced Wang Zhiyi 21-7, 21-16.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
