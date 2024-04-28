MagazineBuy Print

Uber Cup 2024: Indian women’s team beats Singapore in second group match

India women’s team defeated Singapore 4-1 in its second Group A match.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 10:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Anmol Kharb (c) celebrates after winning.
India's Anmol Kharb (c) celebrates after winning. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Anmol Kharb (c) celebrates after winning. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Indian women’s badminton team won their second Uber Cup 2024 encounter against Singapore with a commanding 4-1 victory on Sunday in Chengdu, China.

This win mirrored the success of the Indian men’s team, who also defeated Thailand 4-1 in the Thomas Cup on the same day.

While India fielded a young squad for this year’s Uber Cup, it proved its mettle against Canada, in the first match before outclassing Singapore, showcasing a fighting spirit and exceptional talent.

With the two victories, India is comfortably placed in Group A, behind China. The top two face off on Tuesday in the final match to decide top spot.

WS1: Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min: 15-21 18-21

The opening match saw a thrilling upset as 24-year-old Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in straight games (15-21 18-21 0-1). The match last lasted 30 minute.

WD1: Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra bt Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia: 21-15 21-16

In the women’s doubles category, young Indian pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra dominating the court. They comfortably defeated Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia 21-15, 21-16 in 34 minutes, bringing parity to the tie at 1-1.

WS2: Isharani Baruah bt Insyirah Khan: 21-13 21-16

In the following singles matches, Isharani Baruah secured convincing wins against her Singapore opponent Insyirah Khan 21-13 21-16 within half an hour. 

ALSO READ | Thomas Cup 2024: Defending champion India defeats Thailand in opener

WD2: Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker bt Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Zan Michelle: 21-8 21-11

In the second doubles match, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker defeated Singaporian duo of Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Zan Michelle in straight sets (21-8 21-11).

WS3: Anmol Kharb bt Lee Xin Yi Megan: 21-15 21-13

In the final singles match of the tie, India’s Anmol Kharb defeated Lee Xin Yi Mega of Singapore 21-15, 21-13 in match that lasted 34 minutes.

