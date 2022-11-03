Indian men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a come-from-behind win over England’s Rory Easton and Zach Russ in a three-game thriller here at the Hylo Open on Thursday. The match lasted for one hour and two minutes.

Satwik and Chirag, who won the French Open Super 750 title on Monday, lost the closely fought first game 22-24. However, they made a comeback to take the next two games.

In the second game, the world no. 8 Indian pair levelled the score with a 21-15 win, and in the deciding game, they did not let any space for Easton and Russ. Satwik and Chirag cruised to a 21-11 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

Along with Satwik-Chirag, the women’s doubles combo of Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly also made it to the quarterfinals with a 21-18, 21-19 win over Debora Jille-Cheryl Seinen of the Netherlands.

However, in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Aakarshi Kashyap suffered a straight-game (21-13, 21-14) defeat to Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark.

In women’s doubles, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda also lost their Round of 16 match. The Indian pair lost to Chinese Taipei’s Hu Ling Fang and Lin Xiao Min 21-16, 21-7 and exited the tournament.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth, Malvika Bansod and the men’s doubles pairing of Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan Goud will be in action.