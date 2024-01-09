MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open

The 30-year-old from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who has been going through a lean phase for quite sometime, notched up a stunning 12-21 21-18 21-16 win over sixth seed Christie in the opening round match that lasted an hour and five minute.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 12:52 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Srikanth Kidambi in action.
India’s Srikanth Kidambi in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Srikanth Kidambi in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament with a come-from-behind win over world number 5 Indonesian Jonatan Christie here on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, who has been going through a lean phase for quite sometime, notched up a stunning 12-21 21-18 21-16 win over sixth seed Christie in the opening round match that lasted an hour and five minute.

The former world no. 1 will face Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus next.

A 2021 world championships silver medallist, Srikanth has often struggled to sustain the pressure in a three-game match to make a number of early exits but he looked in fine fettle on Tuesday as he kept attacking despite losing the opening game, to come out victorious.

Srikanth always had some tough battles against the Indonesian, whom he had defeated six times in 11 meetings.

Playing the first match of the new season, Srikanth didn’t have a good start as he lagged 4-7 initially and though he managed to make it 8-7 briefly, all hopes went up in smoke when Christie blazed off nine straight points to leave him stranded.

With Parupalli Kashyap in the coach’s chair, Srikanth opened up a 4-0 lead in the second game but Christie again zoomed ahead to grab an 11-7 advantage at the break. The Indonesian also held a 17-14 cushion at one stage but Srikanth then went on to win seven of the next eight points to roar back into the contest.

In the decider, Srikanth again found the going tough as Christie dominated the rallies, moving from 5-0 to 14-9.

The Indian, however, used his attacking returns and perfect placements to make Christie twist and turn as the tide started to change.

The Indonesian also made a few unforced errors as Srikanth turned the tables with a seven-point burst to move to 16-14. The Indian kept things tight thereafter and punched the air after his opponent went long again.

Related Topics

Kidambi Srikanth /

Jonatan Christie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
  2. East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Faf du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  4. Afghanistan allows Mujeeb, Naveen, Fazalhaq to receive central contracts, play in franchise leagues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
  2. BAI to fund 28 shuttlers for international tournaments
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Sindhu preps for Paris 2024 Olympics with new coach Agus Dwi Santoso
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Working on attacking variations, hope to get into top-10 by April: Lakshya Sen on Olympic qualification
    PTI
  5. Ashwini-Tanisha bridge age gap as they close in on Paris Olympics berth
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
  2. East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Faf du Plessis keeping options open ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  4. Afghanistan allows Mujeeb, Naveen, Fazalhaq to receive central contracts, play in franchise leagues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shami focusing on fitness ahead of England Test series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment