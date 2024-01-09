MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships

While Lakshya was the first to make a mark on the international circuit, newly crowned Senior National champion Chirag on Tuesday joined him in the Indian team for the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 17:05 IST , NEW DELHI - 4 MINS READ

PTI
Between the two brothers, it was Chirag (left) who showed early interest in badminton.
Between the two brothers, it was Chirag (left) who showed early interest in badminton. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Between the two brothers, it was Chirag (left) who showed early interest in badminton. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

From the hilly terrains of Almora to the bylanes of Bangalore and now together in the national team, it has been quite a journey for the Sen brothers - Lakshya and Chirag.

While Lakshya was the first to make a mark on the international circuit, newly crowned Senior National champion Chirag on Tuesday joined him in the Indian team for the Badminton Asia Team Championships scheduled to held in Shah Alam, Malaysia from February 13-19.

ALSO READ | Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

“It is a big moment for us as a family to see both of them in the Indian team. From where they started as kids to reach this stage, I feel quite emotional as a father and as a coach. I feel extremely proud,” an emotional father DK Sen, also an accomplished coach, told PTI from Bengaluru.

“I am yet to speak to them as they are currently in Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysia Open,” added Sen senior, who had stints at NIS Bhopal, Meerut before joining SAI Almora Centre in 1991.

Badminton runs in the Sen family with DK Sen picking up the sport from his father, who won several medals competing in All India Civil services tournaments.

He, in fact, played a crucial role in the setting up of the SAI centre in Almora, which has produced some quality players like 2023 national champion Anupama Upadhyaya.

Between the two brothers, it was Chirag who showed early interest in badminton.

“Chirag wanted to be a badminton player, while Lakshya didn’t show any interest initially, but he used to come for training and slowly started picking up the sport.”

ALSO READ | Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open

When DK Sen decided to send his elder son to the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru, Lakshya too accompanied Chirag but since he was too young then, initially they decided against it, but looking at the enthusiasm of the little kid, they decided to take both the brothers in.

“Chirag and Lakshya have always been together. They started in Almora under my guidance and then stayed together in PPBA. In fact, Chirag was the one who used to take care of Lakshya when they were alone in Bengaluru. He was always there for him,” DK Sen said.

DK Sen narrates that the two brothers once played against each other in an Under-13 All India sub-junior ranking boys doubles final.

“Chirag had won the match and Lakshya cried a lot as he never liked giving away points but we realised later it was his strength.”

Chirag, 25, has been a regular in the domestic circuit for the last few years. He won the 2020 Kenya International challenge but never could get a breakthrough in the senior circuit.

Lakshya, on the other hand, proved his worth early on the junior circuit and had a smooth transition into the seniors, having won two Super 500 titles - India Open and Canada Open - a 2021 world championships bronze and silver at All England Championship.

ALSO READ | BAI to fund 28 shuttlers for international tournaments

For Chirag, the big moment came in Guwahati last month when he went on to win the Senior National champions, a feat which Lakshya couldn’t achieve, having reached the final twice, in 2017 and 2019.

In Guwahati, Lakshya made an exit in the quarterfinals but with Chirag reaching the semifinals, he cancelled his flights and stayed back to support his elder brother.

“Right from childhood, they have been very close. Their birthdays may be on different dates but the cake always had both their names and they would cut it together,” DK Sen said.

“There has never been any rivalry between them. They have always shared a strong bonding. I hope they can now make the country proud,” he signed off.

Related Topics

Lakshya Sen /

Asia Team Championships /

Malaysia Open /

SAI /

Anupama Upadhyaya /

Prakash Padukone /

All England Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for match against Andhra Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, EBFC 3-2 OFC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva, Saul Crespo score in five goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva’s brace gives East Bengal FC win over Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA 2nd Test pitch at Newlands rated as ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC, receives one demerit point
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships
    PTI
  2. Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
  4. BAI to fund 28 shuttlers for international tournaments
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Sindhu preps for Paris 2024 Olympics with new coach Agus Dwi Santoso
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Joy for Sen family as brothers Chirag and Lakshya named in Indian squad for Badminton Asia Team Championships
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai squad for match against Andhra Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Highlights, EBFC 3-2 OFC, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva, Saul Crespo score in five goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Cleiton Silva’s brace gives East Bengal FC win over Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA 2nd Test pitch at Newlands rated as ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC, receives one demerit point
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment