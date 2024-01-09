MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

The prestigious team event will be important for Indian shuttlers to gain valuable qualification points in the race to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 13:19 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu will be making a comeback to the competitive circuit.
FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu will be making a comeback to the competitive circuit. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PV Sindhu will be making a comeback to the competitive circuit. | Photo Credit: AP

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will make a comeback to the competitive circuit as she joins World No. 8 Prannoy HS to lead a strong Indian challenge in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024, slated to be held in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 13-19.

The prestigious team event will be important for Indian shuttlers to gain valuable qualification points in the race to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ | BAI to fund 28 shuttlers for international tournaments

The 16-year-old senior national champion Anmol Kharb, Badminton Asia Junior Championships medallist Tanvi Sharma and Ashmita Chaliha will provide backup to the former world champion in the women’s singles category.

“With the Olympic games a few months away, this is one of the most important events for our shuttlers considering the Paris Olympic qualification. We have rewarded the senior national champions as well, with call-up for Team India. These are very strong Indian sides, who are capable of going all the way and I am sure they will script history at the prestigious team event,” said Badminton Association of India General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, who helped the Indian team clinch a historic bronze medal last year at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 in Dubai, will contest in the women’s doubles.

The remaining two pairs include rising duo and Yonex-Sunrise Guwahati Masters 2023 champions Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto alongside reigning senior national champions Priya Devi Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra.

On the other hand, one of the most consistent shuttlers on tour, Prannoy, who also won his first BWF World Championships medal and BWF World Tour title at Malaysia Masters 2023, will lead the men’s team.

ALSO READ | Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and recently crowned senior national champion Chirag Sen will accompany him in Team India’s pursuit for glory.

Having won six titles in 2023, including gold medals at Asian Games and Asian Championships, along with Indonesia Open 2023, a Super 1000 event, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will shoulder the men’s doubles responsibility.

The former World No. 1 duo will have the support of impressive senior national champion pair Suraj Goala-Pruthvi Roy and Dhruv Kapila-M.R. Arjun.

The Indian men’s team has previously won bronze medals in the 2016 and 2018 editions of the team event.

INDIA SQUAD
MEN’S TEAM
Prannoy HS, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, M.R. Arjun, Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Roy.
WOMEN’S TEAM
PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Devi Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra.

Related Topics

P. V. Sindhu /

H. S. Prannoy /

Asia Team Championships /

Ashmita Chaliha /

Paris Olympics /

Treesa Jolly /

Kidambi Srikanth /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Saurashtra nominated for ‘Club/State Team of the Year‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers
    PTI
  4. East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Lineup out, Kattimani leads HFC against KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
  3. BAI to fund 28 shuttlers for international tournaments
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Sindhu preps for Paris 2024 Olympics with new coach Agus Dwi Santoso
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Working on attacking variations, hope to get into top-10 by April: Lakshya Sen on Olympic qualification
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Saurashtra nominated for ‘Club/State Team of the Year‘ award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sindhu, Prannoy to lead strong Indian squad at Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers
    PTI
  4. East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Lineup out, Kattimani leads HFC against KBFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Srikanth shocks Christie to enter second round of Malaysia Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment