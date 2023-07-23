MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Korea Open 2023 Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lead Game 2 after losing first game 17-21 in Men’s Doubles final

Korea Open 2023: Get the live score and latest updates from the men’s doubles final between India’s Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto on Sunday.

Updated : Jul 23, 2023 12:42 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action.
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India’s Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in action.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Korea Open 2023 Men’s Doubles Final between India’s Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

  • July 23, 2023 12:40
    11-8

    India with a three-point lead at the interval as this is sent wide. The Indonesians have been in a bit of disarray in this game.

  • July 23, 2023 12:39
    9-8

    A service error from Satwiksairaj costs India a point.

  • July 23, 2023 12:38
    9-7

    Good call from Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj lets this fall beyond the back line.

  • July 23, 2023 12:37
    8-6

    A cracking smash from Satwiksairaj and India again with a two-point lead.

  • July 23, 2023 12:36
    7-6

    A service error from the Indonesians gives the Indians the lead again.

  • July 23, 2023 12:35
    6-6

    The Indonesians have erased India’s advantage with some very quick and sharp exchanges.

  • July 23, 2023 12:34
    6-4

    A two-point lead now for the Indians are this is sent wide by the Indonesians.

  • July 23, 2023 12:33
    4-4

    Unlucky for the Indians are this brushes the top of the net and falls just short of Chirag.

  • July 23, 2023 12:32
    4-3

    The Indians are in the lead for the first time in the match today.

  • July 23, 2023 12:32
    3-3

    The Indians are looking more comfortable in this game. A short and quick rally ends in India’s favour.

  • July 23, 2023 12:30
    1-1

    The Indians draw level as the Indonesian cannot keep the smash inside the back line.

  • July 23, 2023 12:29
    0-1

    Shetty is unable to send this one back and Indonesians draw first blood in Game 2.

  • July 23, 2023 12:26
    INDIA 17-21 INDONESIA

    That’s it! A bit of a hiccup at the end but the Indonesians eventually take the first game.

  • July 23, 2023 12:26
    17-20

    The Indians manage saving a game point, thanks to Chirag Shetty.

  • July 23, 2023 12:25
    16-20

    This is sent wide by Satwiksairaj and Indonesia one point away from wrapping up the game.

  • July 23, 2023 12:24
    16-19

    A ferocious jump smash from Satwiksairaj to make it six in a row!

  • July 23, 2023 12:24
    15-19

    A commendable comeback as the Indians earn five points in a row. The Indonesians now under pressure.

  • July 23, 2023 12:23
    14-19

    A hard-fought point for India after a rally that almost didn’t seem to end. Four on the trot now for the Indians.

  • July 23, 2023 12:22
    13-19

    Three back-to-back points for Satwik-Chirag just as the Indonesians look to wrap up the first game.

  • July 23, 2023 12:20
    10-18

    This time the Indonesian cannot get the smash over the net.

  • July 23, 2023 12:19
    9-18

    The Indonesian pair is all over the Indians and have now doubled their lead.

  • July 23, 2023 12:18
    8-16

    This falls beyond the back line and finally a point for the Indians.

  • July 23, 2023 12:18
    7-16

    A powerful jump smash puts Indonesia further ahead in the first game.

  • July 23, 2023 12:17
    7-14

    A good fightback from the Indians are not good enough after the lead they conceded early on.

  • July 23, 2023 12:15
    5-11

    A positive start for India after the break and this drive shot from Satwiksairaj falls in front of the Indonesians.

  • July 23, 2023 12:13
    4-11

    A huge lead for the Indonesians now and Satwik-Chirag are under pressure.

  • July 23, 2023 12:13
    4-10

    Finally India manages to salvage a point as the return to the smash goes only as far as the net.

  • July 23, 2023 12:12
    3-9

    The Indonesian pair seems to be a little too swift at this stage for the Indians.

  • July 23, 2023 12:10
    3-5

    Chirag Shetty hammers a smash to reduce the deficit.

  • July 23, 2023 12:10
    2-4

    India trails now after the Indonesians sent down a powerful smash.

  • July 23, 2023 12:08
    2-2

    One smash each from the two pairs and India and Indonesia are level.

  • July 23, 2023 12:08
    1-1

    The Indians draw level as this crashes into the net.

  • July 23, 2023 12:07
    0-1

    The Indonesian pair takes the lead.

  • July 23, 2023 12:07
    HERE WE GO!

    The Indonesians to serve.

  • July 23, 2023 12:02
    HERE COMES THE INDIAN PAIR!

    Satwik-Chirag are on the court to face their Indonesian opponents, who are the top seeded pair. Will they win their third title on the tour this year?

  • July 23, 2023 11:55
    SATWIK-CHIRAG FINAL TO BEGIN SOON

    The presentation ceremony is underway for the men’s singles event on Court 1. The men’s doubles final will begin shortly on the same court.

  • July 23, 2023 11:51
    ANDERS ANTONSEN WINS!

    The Dane earns a hard-fought 11-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over the Singaporean and wins the men’s singles title.

  • July 23, 2023 11:27
    KOREA OPEN 2023 WINNERS

    MIXED DOUBLES - Yan Zhe Feng & Zhen Bang Jiang

    WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Qing Chen Chen & Yi Fan Jia

    WOMEN’S SINGLES – Se Young An

  • July 23, 2023 11:20
    LOH KEAN YEW VS ANDERS ANTONSEN

    Antonsen fights back to win the second game 21-11 and takes the match into the third game.

  • July 23, 2023 11:12
    SATWIK-CHIRAG RESULTS IN 2023

    INDONESIA OPEN – WINNER

    SINGAPORE OPEN – R32

    THAILAND OPEN – R16

    SPAIN MASTERS – R32

    SWISS OPEN – WINNER

    ALL ENGLAND – R16

    INDIA OPEN – R16

    MALAYSIA OPEN - SEMIFINAL

  • July 23, 2023 11:07
    LOH KEAN YEW VS ANDERS ANTONSEN

    Yew won the first game 21-11 against the Dane but Antonsen leads the second game 8-5.

  • July 23, 2023 11:05
    SATWIK-CHIRAG 2023 TITLES

    The Indian duo will be chasing its third title of the year after winning the Swiss Open and Indonesia Open crowns in the men’s doubles category.

  • July 23, 2023 10:56
    SATWIK-CHIRAG ROAD TO THE FINAL

    Beat Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren 21-16, 21-14

    Beat Ji Ting He/Hao Dong Zhou 21-17, 21-15

    Beat Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi 21-14, 21-17

    Beat Wei Keng Liang/Chang Wang 21-15, 24-22

  • July 23, 2023 10:47
    LOH KEAN YEW VS ANDERS ANTONSEN

    The Men’s Singles Final is underway on Court 1 currently, which will be followed by the Men’s Doubles Final. Stay tuned...

  • July 23, 2023 10:29
    WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THEY PLAYED AGAINST EACH OTHER?

    Satwik-Chirag beat Alfian-Ardianto 21-13, 21-13 in 41 minutes the last time they faced the Indonesian pair in June this year at the Indonesia Open.

  • July 23, 2023 10:26
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    The head-to-head record between Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto is level 2-2.

  • July 23, 2023 10:21
    WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH KOREA OPEN 2023 LIVE IN INDIA?

    The live streaming of the Korea Open 2023 badminton matches will be available on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV and the JioCinema app. The event will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

Related Topics

Korea Open /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Open 2023 Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lead Game 2 after losing first game 17-21 in Men’s Doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH | Shreyanka Patil looks back on fangirl moment with Virat Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  3. Smriti Mandhana bats for neutral umpires after controversy mars IND-W vs BAN-W third ODI
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2023, Indian wrestling team: Ravi Dahiya fails to make the cut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri: ‘To break into top-10 in Asia, India needs players better than me’
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Korea Open 2023 Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lead Game 2 after losing first game 17-21 in Men’s Doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final
    PTI
  3. Veteran badminton official K. Pani Rao passes away
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair qualifies for semifinals
    PTI
  5. Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair reaches quarterfinals; Prannoy, Priyanshu bow out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Open 2023 Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lead Game 2 after losing first game 17-21 in Men’s Doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH | Shreyanka Patil looks back on fangirl moment with Virat Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  3. Smriti Mandhana bats for neutral umpires after controversy mars IND-W vs BAN-W third ODI
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2023, Indian wrestling team: Ravi Dahiya fails to make the cut
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri: ‘To break into top-10 in Asia, India needs players better than me’
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment