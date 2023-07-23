Korea Open 2023 Live Score: Satwik-Chirag lead Game 2 after losing first game 17-21 in Men’s Doubles final

- July 23, 2023 12:4011-8
India with a three-point lead at the interval as this is sent wide. The Indonesians have been in a bit of disarray in this game.
- July 23, 2023 12:399-8
A service error from Satwiksairaj costs India a point.
- July 23, 2023 12:389-7
Good call from Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj lets this fall beyond the back line.
- July 23, 2023 12:378-6
A cracking smash from Satwiksairaj and India again with a two-point lead.
- July 23, 2023 12:367-6
A service error from the Indonesians gives the Indians the lead again.
- July 23, 2023 12:356-6
The Indonesians have erased India’s advantage with some very quick and sharp exchanges.
- July 23, 2023 12:346-4
A two-point lead now for the Indians are this is sent wide by the Indonesians.
- July 23, 2023 12:334-4
Unlucky for the Indians are this brushes the top of the net and falls just short of Chirag.
- July 23, 2023 12:324-3
The Indians are in the lead for the first time in the match today.
- July 23, 2023 12:323-3
The Indians are looking more comfortable in this game. A short and quick rally ends in India’s favour.
- July 23, 2023 12:301-1
The Indians draw level as the Indonesian cannot keep the smash inside the back line.
- July 23, 2023 12:290-1
Shetty is unable to send this one back and Indonesians draw first blood in Game 2.
- July 23, 2023 12:26INDIA 17-21 INDONESIA
That’s it! A bit of a hiccup at the end but the Indonesians eventually take the first game.
- July 23, 2023 12:2617-20
The Indians manage saving a game point, thanks to Chirag Shetty.
- July 23, 2023 12:2516-20
This is sent wide by Satwiksairaj and Indonesia one point away from wrapping up the game.
- July 23, 2023 12:2416-19
A ferocious jump smash from Satwiksairaj to make it six in a row!
- July 23, 2023 12:2415-19
A commendable comeback as the Indians earn five points in a row. The Indonesians now under pressure.
- July 23, 2023 12:2314-19
A hard-fought point for India after a rally that almost didn’t seem to end. Four on the trot now for the Indians.
- July 23, 2023 12:2213-19
Three back-to-back points for Satwik-Chirag just as the Indonesians look to wrap up the first game.
- July 23, 2023 12:2010-18
This time the Indonesian cannot get the smash over the net.
- July 23, 2023 12:199-18
The Indonesian pair is all over the Indians and have now doubled their lead.
- July 23, 2023 12:188-16
This falls beyond the back line and finally a point for the Indians.
- July 23, 2023 12:187-16
A powerful jump smash puts Indonesia further ahead in the first game.
- July 23, 2023 12:177-14
A good fightback from the Indians are not good enough after the lead they conceded early on.
- July 23, 2023 12:155-11
A positive start for India after the break and this drive shot from Satwiksairaj falls in front of the Indonesians.
- July 23, 2023 12:134-11
A huge lead for the Indonesians now and Satwik-Chirag are under pressure.
- July 23, 2023 12:134-10
Finally India manages to salvage a point as the return to the smash goes only as far as the net.
- July 23, 2023 12:123-9
The Indonesian pair seems to be a little too swift at this stage for the Indians.
- July 23, 2023 12:103-5
Chirag Shetty hammers a smash to reduce the deficit.
- July 23, 2023 12:102-4
India trails now after the Indonesians sent down a powerful smash.
- July 23, 2023 12:082-2
One smash each from the two pairs and India and Indonesia are level.
- July 23, 2023 12:081-1
The Indians draw level as this crashes into the net.
- July 23, 2023 12:070-1
The Indonesian pair takes the lead.
- July 23, 2023 12:07HERE WE GO!
The Indonesians to serve.
- July 23, 2023 12:02HERE COMES THE INDIAN PAIR!
Satwik-Chirag are on the court to face their Indonesian opponents, who are the top seeded pair. Will they win their third title on the tour this year?
- July 23, 2023 11:55SATWIK-CHIRAG FINAL TO BEGIN SOON
The presentation ceremony is underway for the men’s singles event on Court 1. The men’s doubles final will begin shortly on the same court.
- July 23, 2023 11:51ANDERS ANTONSEN WINS!
The Dane earns a hard-fought 11-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over the Singaporean and wins the men’s singles title.
- July 23, 2023 11:27KOREA OPEN 2023 WINNERS
MIXED DOUBLES - Yan Zhe Feng & Zhen Bang Jiang
WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Qing Chen Chen & Yi Fan Jia
WOMEN’S SINGLES – Se Young An
- July 23, 2023 11:20LOH KEAN YEW VS ANDERS ANTONSEN
Antonsen fights back to win the second game 21-11 and takes the match into the third game.
- July 23, 2023 11:12SATWIK-CHIRAG RESULTS IN 2023
INDONESIA OPEN – WINNER
SINGAPORE OPEN – R32
THAILAND OPEN – R16
SPAIN MASTERS – R32
SWISS OPEN – WINNER
ALL ENGLAND – R16
INDIA OPEN – R16
MALAYSIA OPEN - SEMIFINAL
- July 23, 2023 11:07LOH KEAN YEW VS ANDERS ANTONSEN
Yew won the first game 21-11 against the Dane but Antonsen leads the second game 8-5.
- July 23, 2023 11:05SATWIK-CHIRAG 2023 TITLES
The Indian duo will be chasing its third title of the year after winning the Swiss Open and Indonesia Open crowns in the men’s doubles category.
- July 23, 2023 10:56SATWIK-CHIRAG ROAD TO THE FINAL
Beat Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren 21-16, 21-14
Beat Ji Ting He/Hao Dong Zhou 21-17, 21-15
Beat Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi 21-14, 21-17
Beat Wei Keng Liang/Chang Wang 21-15, 24-22
- July 23, 2023 10:47LOH KEAN YEW VS ANDERS ANTONSEN
The Men’s Singles Final is underway on Court 1 currently, which will be followed by the Men’s Doubles Final. Stay tuned...
- July 23, 2023 10:29WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THEY PLAYED AGAINST EACH OTHER?
Satwik-Chirag beat Alfian-Ardianto 21-13, 21-13 in 41 minutes the last time they faced the Indonesian pair in June this year at the Indonesia Open.
- July 23, 2023 10:26HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
The head-to-head record between Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto is level 2-2.
- July 23, 2023 10:21WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH KOREA OPEN 2023 LIVE IN INDIA?
The live streaming of the Korea Open 2023 badminton matches will be available on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV and the JioCinema app. The event will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.
