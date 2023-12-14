NBA: Antetokounmpo’s heroics help Bucks pip Pacers, Lakers beat Wembanyama’s Spurs without LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023. He had 54 at Indiana on November 9.

Antetokounmpo was 20 of 28 from the field, made 24 of 32 free throws and had 14 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was tackled by Aaron Nesmith on a play underneath with 10:10 remaining, setting off a brief heated exchange involving several players. Nesmith was called for a flagrant-1, and Nesmith and the Bucks’ Bobby Portis were assessed technical fouls.

Antetokounmpo hit both free throws, and Khris Middleton hit a jumper on the next possession to put the Bucks up 108-96. Portis was called for a second technical and ejected with 9:13 remaining, finishing with 19 points.

Antetokounmpo scored seven straight for the Bucks to push the lead to 118-100 with 6:26 left.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Bucks. Lillard’s second 3-pointer with 8:06 left in the third quarter was the 2,451st of his career, moving past Kyle Korver for fifth place in NBA history.

Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner had 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who beat the Bucks 128-119 in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo scored on a drive to put the Bucks up 96-80 with 3:40 left in the third period, but the Pacers to 101-94 entering the final period.

Antetokounmpo had 21 points in the first half to pace the Bucks to 70-63 lead.

Davis helps Lakers overcome James’ absence, send Spurs to 18th straight loss

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebound and the Los Angeles Lakers held off Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio 122-119 on Wednesday night, extending the Spurs’ franchise-record losing streak to 18.

The Lakers were without LeBron James, with the four-time MVP sitting out the first of two straight games in San Antonio because of left calf injury. The teams will meet again Friday night.

Wembanyama had 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for San Antonio, which has not won since November 2. Keldon Johnson added 28 points, and Malaki Branham had 16.

Wembanyama scores over Cam Reddish in the NBA game between San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

After the Spurs trailed by 20 points early in the fourth quarter, Wembanyama’s 3-pointer over Davis cut the Lakers’ lead to 115-110 with 1:29 remaining. Wembanyama made one of two free throws to cut it to 117-116 with 22 seconds remaining.

Wembanyama fouled out for the first time in his career after sticking his leg out on a missed 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining and the Lakers up 119-116.

Taurean Prince added 17 points to help the NBA In-Season Tournament champion Lakers win for the fifth time in six games. Austin Reaves had 15 points, and D’Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists.

Davis rolled his left ankle on the Lakers’ opening possession but remained in the game. Davis writhed in pain on the baseline after missing an attempted layup that began with a quick spin to his right to evade Wembanyama. The Lakers quickly called a timeout to check on Davis, who used the break to stretch and run to loosen up the injury.

Davis shot 10 for 15 from the field in scoring 24 points in the first half. His points included bullying Wembanyama out of position under the rim to clear space for a monstrous, one-handed dunk on the rookie with 3:57 remaining in the first half.

Wembanyama would get some payback in the final minute, spinning away from Davis under the rim for a one-handed slam. The No. 1 pick out of France had two blocks and two dunks in the final 45 seconds of the first half.