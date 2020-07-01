Hoopster Amjyot Singh returns to cop job to oversee lockdown

Basketball player Amjyot Singh jumped at the chance to serve the nation amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Amjyot, an Additional Station House Officer with the Punjab Police, patrols the streets of Jalandhar to ensure the coronavirus-induced lockdown is followed.

“People must wear masks in public. You cannot take vehicles out without a pass, and so on. My task is to make sure that everyone follows all these rules,” Amjyot said.

The 6’ 8” forward received the call of duty from Punjab Police, which was in need of extra personnel to cope with the pandemic.

Amjyot, who joined the force in 2017 under the sports quota, was happy to accept given that basketball action has stopped for now.

“It is my honour to serve the nation. I wear the police uniform with pride,” the 28-year-old said.

Amjyot, who played in the NBA G-League for the Oklahoma City Blue, is aware of the risks involved with the job. “We follow all measures to stay safe. We’ve been provided with masks and sanitisers. We follow distancing norms. Our senior officers are there to guide and help us. The Punjab Police has given us all the support we need,” he said.

There have been occasions where Amjyot has been recognised by people he has stopped for violating the law. “I’m so tall; I’m hard to miss even with the mask on. Some people are surprised to see me in uniform, while others appreciate me for serving in the police force,” he said.

Amjyot, among the most talented hoopsters in India, keeps a watch over the city in his eight-hour shifts. “It is a tough job, but a thoroughly rewarding one,” he said.