More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Disney courts The WNBA also might follow the NBA's lead and put "Black Lives Matter" on its courts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for its 2020 season. Reuters 30 June, 2020 08:46 IST Several NBA players have taken to the streets to protest racial injustice and systemic oppression of the black community in the US. The movement will now take centrestage (literally) when the NBA returns in July. - AP Reuters 30 June, 2020 08:46 IST The NBA's plan to highlight social-justice issues when play restarts reportedly will start from the ground up.The courts that will be used for games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., will have "Black Lives Matter" painted on them, ESPN reported Monday.The NBA will use three arenas at the Disney site as 22 of the league's 30 teams conclude the regular season beginning July 30.READ: Raptors' VanVleet addresses bad NBA restart timing, BLM and social justice The National Basketball Players Association and the league have discussed methods to promote messages of equality and police reform since the death of George Floyd prompted nationwide and worldwide protests.NBPA president Chris Paul, an Oklahoma City Thunder guard, recently told ESPN that the players got permission from the league to wear words promoting social justice in place of their names on uniforms."We're just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out," Paul said. "People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody's mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn't go away."READ: NBA may allow personalised statements on jerseys According to Paul, phrases such as "Black Lives Matter" or "I Can't Breathe" or the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery could be seen on uniforms. Taylor and Arbery were also killed in shootings this year.The WNBA also might follow the NBA's lead and put "Black Lives Matter" on its courts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for its 2020 season, according to ESPN. The report added that WNBA players might wear pregame shirts with the phrase, "Say Her Name," seeking to keep the focus on Taylor and other women who are victims of alleged police brutality. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos