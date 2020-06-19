More Sports Basketball Basketball Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery to skip WNBA 2020 season Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery has opted out of the 2020 WNBA season to focus on working for social causes. Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 11:45 IST Renee Montgomery in action for WNBA side Atlanta Dream. - Atlanta Dream Twitter Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 11:45 IST Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery will be skipping the 2020 WNBA season to focus on working for social causes such as Black Lives Matter movement. Montgomery, a two-time champion with Minnesota Lynx, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce her decision."After much thought, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 WNBA season. There’s work to be done off the court in so many areas in our community. Social justice reform isn’t going to happen overnight but I do feel that now is the time and Moments equal Momentum. Lets keep it going!" she tweeted. After much thought, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 WNBA season. There’s work to be done off the court in so many areas in our community. Social justice reform isn’t going to happen overnight but I do feel that now is the time and Moments equal Momentum. Lets keep it going!— Renee Montgomery (@itsreneem_) June 18, 2020 On Monday, WNBA announced a 22-game plan for a reduced season beginning in late July to be played at the IMG Academy in Florida without fans.Players and team officials for the league’s 12 teams would be housed at IMG and hold training camps there.Montgomery, a veteran of 11 WNBA campaigns, won the championship twice with Minnesota in 2015 and 2017. She has played the past two seasons for Atlanta, where she started all 68 games and made 146 3-pointers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos