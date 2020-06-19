Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery to skip WNBA 2020 season

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery will be skipping the 2020 WNBA season to focus on working for social causes such as Black Lives Matter movement. Montgomery, a two-time champion with Minnesota Lynx, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce her decision.

"After much thought, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 WNBA season. There’s work to be done off the court in so many areas in our community. Social justice reform isn’t going to happen overnight but I do feel that now is the time and Moments equal Momentum. Lets keep it going!" she tweeted.

On Monday, WNBA announced a 22-game plan for a reduced season beginning in late July to be played at the IMG Academy in Florida without fans.

Players and team officials for the league’s 12 teams would be housed at IMG and hold training camps there.

Montgomery, a veteran of 11 WNBA campaigns, won the championship twice with Minnesota in 2015 and 2017. She has played the past two seasons for Atlanta, where she started all 68 games and made 146 3-pointers.