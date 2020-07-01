NBPA unlikely to use victims’ names on jerseys - report

A plan to permit players to use the names of victims of police violence on the backs of their game jerseys is unlikely to proceed, Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday.

Discussions between the NBA and players union are ongoing, as per the report, and no decision has been made about the guidelines for individualising the name plate on the back of each uniform.

'Complex topic'

As per the report from Chris Haynes, “It is an extremely complex topic, and the union wants to exercise sensitivity in trying to push the movement forward. Sources said there are a few concerns within the union about the plan, particularly respecting the family's right to pick the player they would want honouring the name, and with there being so many victims of police violence, there was genuine concern about adding unnecessary pain to families if their loved ones were omitted.”

The NBA season is scheduled to resume in the Orlando area on July 30.

The league has had discussions with players about the best ways to advance their social justice concerns, including painting “Black Lives Matter” on the courts used for games.

Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday that he would address players kneeling during the national anthem if the situation arises in Florida.

In early June, more than 75 players participated in a call to discuss returning to basketball during a time of social unrest.