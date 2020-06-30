Home F1 F1 drivers discuss whether to take a knee at season opener The Black Lives Matter movement has been supported by atheletes across sports, notably by football players in Europe who have been taking the knee before and during games. AP London 30 June, 2020 17:15 IST The 2020 Formula One is set to kickstart with a double header in Austria. - Reuters AP London 30 June, 2020 17:15 IST Formula One drivers will discuss taking a knee at the opening race of the delayed season in Austria on Sunday."Some of the drivers have already been speaking,” McLaren driver Lando Norris said. “If we are going to do it, we should all do it as a grid. It will be discussed following the drivers’ briefing with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association on Friday.”The Black Lives Matter movement has been supported by football players in Germany, Italy and England taking a knee before and during games."We will do whatever we can to show that we care and respect everyone. We will do what is right when the time comes,” Norris said.READ | Mercedes to use black cars in stand against racism Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been vocal about Black Lives Matter and F1’s diversity issues.Like Hamilton, Norris will carry the “End Racism” message on his car this season. The 20-year old driver recently encouraged his social media following to sign petitions following Hamilton’s criticism of his peers for staying silent on the matter."I want to do better than any other driver, but everyone should be given the same opportunity and treated the same,” Norris said. “It is not fair that people get treated differently because of their race."This sport reaches millions of people and the more we can do as drivers, teams, and as a community in Formula One, the bigger impact we can have.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos