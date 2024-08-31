MagazineBuy Print

Sandro Tonali returns to Italy squad for Nations League after serving 10-month gambling ban

Tonali was banned by the Italian football federation nearly a year ago for betting on AC Milan and Brescia when he played for those teams.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 09:43 IST , Rome

AP
Sandro Tonali recently returned to action with Newcastle.
Sandro Tonali recently returned to action with Newcastle.
infoIcon

Sandro Tonali recently returned to action with Newcastle. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sandro Tonali was called back to Italy’s squad on Friday after serving a 10-month gambling ban.

Coach Luciano Spalletti also handed Leicester defender Caleb Okoli and Atalanta midfielder Marco Brescianini their first call-ups for Nations League matches against France and Israel.

Key midfielder Nicolò Barella was left off the squad due to a sinus issue.

Tonali recently returned to action with Newcastle. He was banned by the Italian football federation nearly a year ago for betting on AC Milan and Brescia when he played for those teams.

Fiorentina forward Moise Kean was also selected after nearly a year away from the national team.

ALSO READ | Striker Ivan Toney joins Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli from Brentford

Italy visits France next Friday and faces Israel in Budapest three days later.

The Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the European Championship round of 16 two months ago. Tonali missed the tournament because of his ban.

Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, who was also banned for betting, returned for the Euros and remains in the team.

ITALY SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).
Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Atalanta), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Caleb Okoli (Leicester), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham).
Midfielders: Marco Brescianini (Atalanta), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).
Forwards: Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio).

