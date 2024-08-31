MagazineBuy Print

Eddie Nketiah joins Crystal Palace from Arsenal; Bournemouth keeper Neto joins Gunners on loan

Neto will be Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper with David Raya expected to be the first name on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 08:05 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Eddie Nketiah joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 16 and made his first team debut in 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Crystal Palace has signed forward Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal on a five-year-deal, both Premier League clubs said on Friday.

Financial details about the transfer were not disclosed by either club, but English media reported Palace paid around 30 million pounds ($39.38 million) for the 25-year-old.

“It’s amazing to sign for Crystal Palace. I’m excited to get going,” Nketiah said in a statement. “Every time I come back to South London, it always puts a smile on my face, so it’s good to be back home.”

Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for the north London club. He joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 16 and made his first team debut in 2018.

Neto joins Arsenal

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday after England keeper Aaron Ramsdale sealed a permanent move to Southampton.

ALSO READ | Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea on loan from Manchester United

Brazil’s Neto, who previously played for Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona, has made 61 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth since joining the club in 2022.

“I’m realising a dream in my life, a dream come true, and I’m really, really happy,” Neto said.

“I had two dreams as a kid to play for a football team. It was my team in Brazil, where I grew up and became a professional footballer, and also Arsenal. And now I’m realising it. I’m a really lucky person,” he added.

Neto will be Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper with David Raya expected to be the first name on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Last season’s runner-up Arsenal hosts Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but Neto will not be eligible to play in that game, with the 35-year-old set to join the squad next week.

Related Topics

Eddie Nketiah /

Neto /

Bournemouth /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Arsenal

