Jadon Sancho joins Chelsea on loan from Manchester United

Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United during the final few hours of the summer transfer window deadline day.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 07:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 24-year-old was not included by Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United squad for its two opening league games.
The 24-year-old was not included by Erik ten Hag in the Manchester United squad for its two opening league games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Chelsea has signed English winger Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal, British media reported on Saturday.

Sancho joined Chelsea on the final day of the transfer window, with a deal sheet being submitted to the Premier League to sign him after the 11 p.m. deadline had passed.

The BBC reported Chelsea has an obligation to make the move permanent for a fee of 20 million-25 million pounds ($59.1 million).

Sancho joined United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract, but had a public falling-out with manager Erik ten Hag last year which led to him returning to Dortmund on loan in January this year until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old made a substitute appearance in United’s penalty shootout defeat by Manchester City in the Community Shield earlier this month but was not included in Ten Hag’s squad for the two opening league games.

Sancho made 83 appearances for United, scoring 12 goals and has played 23 times for England. He was one of the players who failed to convert a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shootout which England lost to Italy.

Chelsea host Crystal Palace in its next league game on Sunday.

